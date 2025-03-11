US readers rejoice – F1's getting a key upgrade UK fans have enjoyed for ages

Formula 1 fans in the US can now watch the sporting event in glorious 4K HDR thanks to F1 TV’s new Premium subscription. The F1 app has been available for TV platforms since the end of 2021, and this subscription is its latest addition.

In the UK, F1 fans can already watch in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, although you have to subscribe to an Ultra HD package.

For all the options in both the UK and US, it goes without saying that you also need to have a 4K TV. You can get an annual subscription to the US app for $130, which adds up to just under $11 a month.

The Premium subscription is not as inclusive as you might expect, though. US consumers can only access the 4K HDR content in the app available for Apple TV 4K (tvOS) and Roku.

F1 TV is also introducing a new Multiview feature, where you can combine multiple feeds from the race. However, this does not work with Android, which is a bit of a bummer.

On top of that, the first generation of Apple TV 4K is limited to 4K HDR at 30fps, which is a bit choppy for F1. You need the second- or third-generation model to stream in 4K HDR and 50fps.

Formula 1 will kick off this year on 14th March in Australia. If you are based in the US and looking for a way to watch the event in 4K, the new subscription tier could be a good option for you.

