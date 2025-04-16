Love Argo or Inside Man? This new Netflix hostage thriller teases nerve-shredding tension and serious emotional stakes

If you struggle to sit through a movie without your pulse maxing out at 120 bpm, Netflix may have provided you with your next means of getting your much-needed adrenaline fix.

For lovers of tense crime thrillers in the same vein as Heat, The Town, Inside Man or Argo, new heart-stopper iHostage teases high emotional stakes and action as tense as a Tom Cruise on a ten-storey tightrope.

Inspired by true events, iHostage follows the story of a rogue gunman who enters an Apple Store in central Amsterdam and holds its patrons hostage, leading to a tense and delicate standoff between the perpetrator and the Dutch police.

As the trailer hints, however, there could be more to the man than meets the eye – "the injustice you constantly subject me to" seems to be a prime motivator for our apparent antagonist's explosive actions.

Explosive might well be the word. Not only is the man armed with what appears to be a loaded machine pistol, but he's also strapped with an improved explosive device that adds a deadly new dimension to proceedings.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The film's narrative explores the relationship between the gunman, his hostage and a Dutch negotiator who, despite the heavy-handed actions of the police, tries to prevent a crisis from turning into a full-scale tragedy.

Per Netflix's description: "Through the eyes of the attacker, the hostages, and the first responders, iHostage delivers a tense and emotional tale of courage, survival, and the lasting impact of terror."

Directed by Dutch director and producer Bobby Boermans, iHostage arrives exclusively on Netflix on April 18th. If you need your daily adrenaline fix and don't have immediate access to a local bungee jump, it definitely looks like one to check out.

