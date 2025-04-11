This year's Oscar-winning thriller is finally streaming this weekend – and it’s a terrific TV picture tester

If you have been waiting for the Best Picture Oscar nominees to show up on streaming services, you’ll be pleased to read that multi-award nominee Conclave is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Sunday (13th April), having spent months in the cinema and on online video rental stores.

The Ralph Fiennes-starring political thriller succumbed to romantic-comedy Anora for the Academy Award’s headline prize, settling for the coveted Best Adapted Screenplay gong for Peter Straughan’s genius adaptation of the 2016 novel by Robert Harris.

But Conclave managed to bag the Best Film award (and three other category wins) at the BAFTAs, as well as triumph at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and Golden Globe Awards. It made the National Board of Review’s Top 10 movies of 2024, too.

So yes, there’s a strong argument that this critically acclaimed thriller is worth your Sunday evening TV slot.

What’s more, What Hi-Fi?’s resident movie guru Robyn Quick called it their “new favourite tester” for reviewing picture quality, owing to its subtle colour palette and canny lighting.



To borrow Quick’s synopsis, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with electing the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church, following the death of the Pope, and as powerful religious leaders flock to the Vatican for a papal conclave, he discovers shocking secrets and scandals that could change everything.

Its high-suspense, twisty-turny and utterly compelling premise is incredibly tightly delivered and fantastically acted, with Fiennes giving a career-best performance alongside an incredible ensemble including Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and Sergio Castellitto.

Prime Video subscribers, you’re in for a treat.

