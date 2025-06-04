If you enjoyed Sinners in the cinema or have been waiting to watch it, I have some good news: the movie is now available to rent or buy on several services, including Amazon Prime Video and the Apple TV store.

It’s available in 4K for £16 / $20 to rent on Amazon Prime Video, or £20 / $25 if you want to buy.

But there is another option that has caught our eye. The 4K Blu-ray disc is now available to pre-order at Amazon and HMV, and there’s even a fancy steelbook you could snag (although it has sold out at the moment, curses!).

Even though it won't be hitting the shelves until 31st December, we will be waiting with bated breath for the physical release over the digital version.

That's because the upgrade when it comes to picture and especially sound on 4K Blu-ray are worth the wait, if the transfer is mastered correctly.

The movie follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who have returned to the Jim Crow South to have a fresh start. When they open their own juke joint, though, evil follows them.

Ryan Coogler’s horror spectacular Sinners quite frankly blew my socks off when I saw it in the cinema.

Its unique score and vibrant colour palette makes for a gripping viewing experience.

I have already enthused enough about why Sinners is a great test disc; rest assured it will put any home cinema setup through its paces.

It will be a long wait for the 4K Blu-ray, perhaps, but I cannot wait to get the film into the test rooms.

