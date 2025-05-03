I’ve only seen Sinners once but I know it will be a regular in our TV test room

Every week, I try to catch a movie at the cinema at least once. It’s a great way to just turn off the rest of the world for a few hours and get lost in a different place. Also to munch on some popcorn, but that’s not what we are here to talk about.

The most recent film to catch my eye and tempt me to the movie theatre was Sinners, and I have not been able to stop thinking about it since. Not just because of its stellar cast and genre-bending narrative, but also because it ticks every box to become a great test disc for TV and AV reviewing.

Before I get ahead of myself, I will issue a warning for those who are yet to see Sinners that there are spoilers ahead.

Ryan Coogler’s 1930s horror follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who have returned to the Jim Crow South to have a fresh start. When they open their own juke joint, though, evil follows them.

Sinners | Official Trailer 2

The evil in question? Vampires. Drawn by their cousin Sammy’s (portrayed by newcomer Miles Caton) ability to summon spirits from the past and future, the supernatural creatures decide to join the party.

When Sammy inadvertently calls these spirits, Coogler builds to one of my favourite scenes I have seen at the cinema all year. Past, present and future lives dance together in a beautiful mass, all surrounding Caton’s character as he sings with his guitar.

There are not many films where you can see a futuristic electric guitar player jamming out with an ancient drum musician, and it feels truly unique.

Ludwig Göransson’s soundtrack really helps to tie it together, too. As a frequent collaborator with Coogler on other films such as Black Panther, the two have absolutely nailed the marriage between a film’s cinematography and music.

Caton’s ethereal vocals soar over the varying styles of music as the camera swoops around the juke joint to show all the different spirits dancing in harmony.

It’s a scene that will test every aspect of a home cinema set-up, from how balanced the orange-tinted setting is rendered to how realistic and emotive the soundtrack comes through. The dynamic camera movements will also challenge a TV or projector's motion handling, making any judder more noticeable.

While we are yet to get a Blu-ray or streaming service release date, you can bet I will be ordering it in as a test disc as soon as I can.

