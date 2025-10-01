Tired of your subscription services getting more expensive? Too bad, because Disney Plus is about to introduce yet another price increase, with the US first to face the pricier monthly bills from the Hollywood titan.

The streaming service, which is home to TV shows and movies from some of the biggest franchises, including Star Wars, Alien and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, isn't a stranger to price increases; it has previously upped its subscription prices in 2024 and 2023.

This latest price hike will take effect on the 21st of October 2025, with more regions expected to see a similar increase soon after. So, what will be the cost of the service with this latest pricing revision?

The ad-supported entry-level tier (currently $10/month) will go up to $12/month, whereas the premium tier (which unlocks 4K Dolby Vision streaming with Dolby Atmos audio) will increase from $16/month to $19/month.

Disney-owned streaming platform Hulu will follow, with its ad-supported subscription ($10/month at the time of writing) going up to $12/month. Furthermore, ESPN Select – which is a sports-focused streaming subsidiary of Disney – will go from $11 to $12/month.

Disney hasn't officially shared pricing information for the rest of the world, but if previous price increases are any indication, we can expect to see the UK, Europe, and other territories follow suit in the near future.

Streaming continues to become an increasingly costly option for film and TV fans – which is why we will continue pointing you towards the best 4K Blu-ray players. They continue to deliver the best picture and sound, and you have the security of your content not suddenly disappearing; it's a win-win.

