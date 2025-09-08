Peacock becomes the first streaming service to offer Dolby Atmos for NFL games

Peacock has announced that it will be the first streaming platform to serve up NFL games in Dolby Atmos.

Sunday Night Football is now available in the immersive audio format throughout the 2025 season on supported devices.

The announcement arrived as NBC Sports opened its 20th season of Sunday Night Football coverage, with the NFL Kickoff Game featuring Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys, marking the debut of the enhanced audio experience.

The introduction of Dolby Atmos aims to bring viewers closer to the action through multi-dimensional sound that places them virtually in the stadium.

Rather than simply hearing the game, it aims to recreate the atmosphere of being in the crowd, with every snap, tackle and touchdown delivered with enhanced depth, clarity, and spatial detail.

Naturally, the end result will depend entirely on your set-up. If you’re rocking one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars though, then your chances of enjoying the promised extra immersion are high.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Icon Sportswire)

According to Dolby's research, the majority of NFL fans – some 85 per cent – consider audio that replicates in-person stadium sounds as important to their viewing experience.

Atmos could potentially deliver this increased immersion by capturing the roar of the crowd, the clarity of on-field calls, and the impact of tackles with three-dimensional precision.

Peacock has previously introduced features including Multiview, interactive Prediction Games and Live Actions, while also preparing new NBA-specific features such as Peacock Performance View and Courtside Live for the upcoming basketball season.

Beyond Sunday Night Football, the service also offers coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Premier League matches, and will add NBA coverage from the 2025-26 season onwards.

Only the NFL, though, has Dolby Atmos support confirmed. For the time being, at least.

If you do fancy enjoying the on-field action with enhanced Dolby Atmos immersion, feel free to check out our list of the best soundbars.

