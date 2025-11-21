Your home cinema was made for this chilling conspiracy thriller

Features
By published

The people behind The Godfather and All The President's Men teamed up for one of the boldest conspiracy thrillers of Hollywood's golden era

The Paralax View still
(Image credit: IMDB)

The 1970s was a golden age of Hollywood, filled with explosive creativity from The Godfather to Star Wars.

It was also a time of political turmoil as the Watergate scandal brought down a president, a shattering of the American dream that was reflected on screen in some of the most compelling films in cinema history.

One of the masters of this era was director Alan J Pakula. In 1971 he made Klute, an unnerving story of surveillance and paranoia. In 1976 he made All the President's Men – perhaps the ultimate conspiracy thriller, as it was based on the real-life events surrounding Watergate.

Richard Trenholm
Richard Trenholm
Freelance contributor

Richard is a movie-obsessed writer with nearly 20 years as a film, TV and technology journalist. A Rotten Tomatoes-certified movie critic and member of the Film Critics' Circle, he lives by the seaside and likes punk rock, Tranmere Rovers and helping out at the local film club.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.