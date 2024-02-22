Thinking of dusting off your old CDs? Exposure's latest disc-spinner has you covered

Exposure Electronics is celebrating 50 years in the business, and to honour the occasion, it has announced the arrival of the new 3510 CD player, the final member of the 3510 family of hi-fi products. With CDs enjoying a similar, if not quite as profound revival as vinyl, Exposure is hoping to get you to dust off your old discs and get them spinning once again.

The new unit is kitted out with an internal dual mono PCM1704- 24-bit DAC designed "for high resolution and separation", while optimised audio output circuitry offers "multiple stages of supply regulation". There's also a high-stability crystal clock reference alongside a dedicated power supply regulator to the transport and audio stages which should help to avoid sonic jitter during playback.

The CD 3510 is conceived as a standalone model that can also operate as part of a broader hi-fi system. The 3510 offers SP/DIF, coaxial and a Toslink connection, but no HDMI out, so you could theoretically connect your player to other audio components such as a soundbar.

(Image credit: Exposure Electronics)

Externally, the new CD player is constructed with an aluminium case and an extruded front panel which should, per Exposure, "control unwanted resonance and electro-magnetic fields". There's a supplied remote control as standard, while the CD display can be switched off using the remote control "for enhanced sound quality".

Exposure recently announced the launch of its very first turntable in response to popular demand, and has shown its commitment to physical audio mediums once again with its latest 3510 CD player.

The Exposure 3510 CD player is available now, in a black or titanium finish, priced at £2500.

