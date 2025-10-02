Looking for a top-notch projector that could take your home cinema setup to the next level? We've found just the deal.

The Award-winning BenQ X3100i projector is down to £1949 at Richer Sounds, saving you a solid £150. To get this discount, you'll need to sign up to Richer Sounds' VIP Club. Luckily, it's quick and easy to join, and won't cost you a penny.

Offering excellent all-round picture quality as well as great features for gamers, this is a deal well worth a second look.

BenQ X3100i was £2099 now £1949 at Richer Sounds (save £150)

Offering a bright picture and impressively accomplished sound, this BenQ projector snagged a What Hi-Fi? Award and blew us away during testing. It's a good choice for gamers as well, boasting ALLM support.

When we put the BenQ projector through its paces in our test room, we were blown away by its overall performance and ultimately awarded it a five-star rating.

With a claimed brightness of up to 3300 lumens, the X3100i delivers a consistently natural looking image during both bright and dark scenes. Its colour performance impressed too. As we said in our review: "Exceptionally vibrant animated content such as Puss In Boots: The Last Wish on 4K Blu-ray erupts off the screen with some of the most dazzlingly rich saturations we’ve seen around this price point." Not bad, eh?

For gamers, the projector has plenty to offer as well. It delivers an incredibly responsive gaming experience, especially at 120Hz. There's no 4K at 120Hz, though, which is worth bearing in mind.

The X3100i also supports ALLM switching and eARC so that you can pass 7.1 and even lossless Dolby Atmos game soundtracks through the projector to a connected soundbar or AV receiver. And the screen size can go up to 200 inches, so you can fully immerse yourself in your movie or gaming experience.

The projector also comes with an integrated Android TV smart system. This includes access to Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. However, we didn't have the best experience, so it might be better to stick to an external source for streaming.

In terms of sound, the built-in speakers deliver a decent surround sound performance that is an improvement on most projectors. It doesn't quite reach the volume level we would like to see, but will do a decent job if you don't have an alternative speaker system.

If that all sounds appealing, this impressive projector could be a great addition to your home cinema setup – and the deal available at Richer Sounds right now saves you £150.

