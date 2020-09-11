Bose TV speaker: a compact, simple soundbar with a bass button

Great news for Bose fans hankering after a bijou speaker to level-up their TV's sound (especially since the new Smart Soundbar 300 isn't yet available in the UK): the audio giant has released the Bose TV Speaker.

The Bose TV Speaker thrives for simplicity: there's a one-connection set-up to your TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately). And with HDMI-CEC, you can use your current TV remote to control the volume of the speaker; it detects the signal from your TV when turned on and automatically turns on, too.

(Image credit: Bose)

The bijou Bose TV Speaker is only 2 inches high, so you should be able to just slide it in front of your TV without it blocking the screen. It comes with a remote that has dedicated buttons for bass enhancement, dialogue clarity and Bluetooth pairing, too.

Need to listen to something from your phone? Click the Bluetooth button and pair away. Want to add bass to a summer blockbuster scene? Hit the bass button. Need further vocal clarity during Question Time? Hit the dialogue button.

As for the soundbar's acoustic chops, two full-range drivers are angled to deliver a wider soundscape, while the central tweeter handles speech. You get visual confirmation, too: small LED lights turn on and/or change colour when certain features are enabled.

If you’re looking for even more bass or want to expand your home cinema system, you can add a wired subwoofer. The Bose TV Speaker is compatible with the Bose Bass Module 500 and Bass Module 700, both of which are sold separately, as is the Bose Bass Module connection cable.

The Bose TV Speaker is available now, priced £240 ($250, AU$400).

