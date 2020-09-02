Bose unveils affordable Smart Soundbar 300 with AirPlay 2 support

We'll cut straight to the chase: Bose has just added a new soundbar to its range. It is called the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 and it's available for pre-order in the US, priced at $400. It's equipped with Apple Airplay 2 support, as well as Spotify Connect, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Aside from its bijou dimensions (it's just over 2-in high and 26-in long, so should sit neatly under your TV) and four, full-range driver configuration to open out your TV's sound, there's a lot of tech onboard for the money.

The exclusive Bose Voice4Video technology means that, in addition to controlling your Bose Smart Soundbar 300 with Alexa, you can control your TV and cable or satellite box with your voice. No remote (although it does come with one) and no buttons. Bose claims you'll simply turn on your TV and jump to your favorite channel by saying something like, “Alexa, watch NFL Network.”

Next up, with Bose SimpleSync you can pair your Bose Smart Soundbar 300 with compatible Bose products. Want to watch TV and not disturb sleeping children? Pair your soundbar with select Bose headphones for a personal TV listening experience. Want to set up a multi-room system? Pair your soundbar with a Bose Bluetooth speaker optimised for SimpleSync. Bose has compiled a full list of compatible products, but it includes the Bose Soundlink Revolve speaker, plus Bose QuietComfort 35, Bose QuietComfort 35 II, Bose SoundSport Free, Bose SoundSport Wireless and Bose Noise Cancelling 700 heapdhones. So, if you've got one or more of these products, you're in SimpleSync business.

When it comes to what you want to hear and how you want to hear it, you have wi-fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect compatibility – essentially, if you can get it on your device, Bose assures users that the soundbar can access it. The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 uses a single connection to your TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately) so Bose promises you simply connect the soundbar to your TV, hook it up to power, and turn it on. Then download the Bose Music app for iOS or Android to complete your setup, connect to your wi-fi, and choose your voice assistant.

And of course, if you want to level-up your home cinema set up, the firm suggests adding the Bose Bass Module 500 and/or Bose Surround Speakers for a truly immersive experience.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is available for pre-order in the USA, priced at $400, and will begin shipping on 15th September. Pricing and availability for the rest of the world is not yet known, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

MORE:

Best Bose speakers 2020: portable, multi-room, wireless

Best Bose headphones 2020: noise-cancelling and wireless

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 vs Bose QuietComfort 35 II: which is better?

Bose SoundSport Free vs JBL Reflect Flow: which is better?