AirPods 4: 5 things we want from the next Apple wireless earbuds

Love them or hate them, AirPods have taken the world by storm and have become an almost synonymous term for wireless earbuds. Despite the fanfare and impressive global sales, plenty of people still aren’t buying into the hype.

Is there more Apple could do to win over the doubters? Absolutely. They’ve proven with some of their most recent headphones, such as the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, that they can hit the high marks when it comes to quality audio and fit.

So what can they do to improve on the third generation of AirPods next time around? Here are price and release date expectations, plus five features that we’d most like to see in the yet-to-be-announced fourth generation.

Apple AirPods 4: price prediction

We expect the fourth-gen AirPods to retail for roughly the same as the third-gen did at launch – which was around $179 / £169/ AU$279.

That’s fairly high considering they don’t offer active noise cancelling capabilities (that’s the job of the Pros). There are wireless earbuds out there that offer ANC under £100 / $100 / AU$200 now, such as the five-star Sony WF-C700N. We don’t expect Apple to cheapen their standard AirPods – not least if an AirPods Lite model does arrive – but we hope they can go down to or below the £150 / $150 / AU$300 mark.

We’ve not yet received an official release date for the latest version of AirPods are planned for release. However, based off of these previous launch dates, we might expect to see the fourth generation hit shelves in mid-2024.

The company is known for its set launch cycles and previous generations have usually had around two and a half years between them, with the originals releasing in December 2013, gen two in March 2019, and gen three in October 2021.

Apple AirPods 4: five improvements we'd like to see

1. Have a more universal fit

One particular design choice common to most Apple headphones from over the years is their overall shape and fit. This goes all the way back to the headphones that would be included with the many iterations of the iPod, from the Classic to the Shuffle.

For some members of the team, they were simply unusable. They either weren’t comfortable or wouldn’t stay in our ears at all. A one-size-fits-all approach for this type of product just doesn’t work for a large number of people.

Apple rarely offers much to the user in the way of physical customisability on any of its devices or accessories, but some form of changeable tip would make sense. This is an option for the AirPods Pro, but should arguably be on all models of earbuds.

2. Improved sound quality

Apple has shown us that they have the capabilities to produce class-leading headphones – the AirPods Max overheads are a testament to this.

When we reviewed the AirPods Max back in September we gave the headphones a five-star review, noting their superb audio and cinematic spatial capabilities – if some of this superior quality is carried over to the Gen 4 AirPods, we’ll be very pleased.

It doesn’t help that sealing of the user’s ear when using standard AirPods isn’t very good for everyone, resulting in a loss of bass. Despite this issue, we hope that the sound could still be improved.

3. Feature on-bud volume adjustment

Like the Pro earbuds, the current third generation of AirPods use a stem-squeezing motion to control music playback and calls. Squeeze the stem once to play, pause or answer a call, twice to skip forwards and three times to skip backward... You get the idea.

Whilst our time with the Pro earbuds saw us get slightly more used to these actions, we’d still really like to see on-bud volume controls for the fourth generation of AirPods. Squeezing stems isn’t particularly convenient, especially when exercising or moving around.

4. Feature USB-C charging port on the case

Following pressure from governing bodies, Apple has been transitioning away from its proprietary Lightning connectivity over the last few years. We’ve seen the company make use of USB-C, the new standard for portable connectivity, in some of their most recent products such as the Siri Remote which came bundled with the third generation of Apple TV 4K.

It’s likely we’ll see USB-C ports featured on iPhones and all major Apple products in the near future, however, it’s not yet clear when this expected rollout will be implemented and whether we’ll see USB-C featured on the fourth generation of AirPods. It would be a welcome change. After all, needing to own fewer cables and creating less waste is a win-win.

5. H2 Chip

The AirPod Pro 2 launched last year and features Apple’s latest H2 processing chip, delivering improved noise cancellation performance, better sound, and longer battery life.

It would be very welcome news if the fourth generation of AirPods include the H2 chip as well, though seeing as previous generations of mainline AirPods did not feature ANC, it is not clear whether future models will.

At present, the latest available models of AirPods and AirPods Pro both offer roughly six hours of use (without spatial audio enabled) and 30 hours with the charging case. The original first gen AirPods Pro offered slightly less battery life, rated at around five-and-a-half hours of listening time. The addition of the newest H2 chip could mean the fourth generation of standard AirPods might be able to hold a little bit more juice.

