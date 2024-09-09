Apple iPhone 16 launch event live: AirPods 4, AirPods Max 2, AirPods Lite set to debut?

Happy iPhone 16 launch day! That’s right, we are just hours away from Apple’s annual announcement where it unleashes a whole raft of new products.

In the build-up to this year’s ‘Glowtime’ event, the internet has been awash with rumours, not just about its new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Max.

This year, all signs also point to a big night for Apple’s AirPods with a refresh of two key models and the possible launch of a brand new budget model.

The action kicks off at 6PM here in the UK, 10AM PT / 1PM PT for those in the United States, or 3AM ACT for those tuning in from Australia. We’ve written a guide on how to watch Apple’s September event online but we’ll be bringing you all the big announcements and dissecting them here on our live blog as they happen.

Apple iPhone event: key announcements expected