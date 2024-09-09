Apple's AirPods 4 launch with two model variants: one with noise-cancelling, one without

It's official: Apple has launched the AirPods 4 wireless earbuds, and it's not quite what we expected. The AirPods 4 feature the more powerful H2 chip, an updated charging case featuring USB-C port, personalised spatial audio, and "massive improvements in audio quality" thanks to new acoustic architecture.

What's the surprise? There are two model variants of the AirPods 4: one with active noise-cancelling and one without. The standard model (without ANC) will cost $129 / £129 while the one with ANC will cost $179 / £179 when they go on sale on 20th September.

The design of the AirPods 4 (for both models) has been refined, with Apple stating they have used advanced modelling tools, precisely mapped and analysed thousands of ear shapes and over 50 million data points – all to create what it calls the "most comfortable AirPods ever".

The aim is still to get as universal a fit as possible, but without the use of eartips that's present in the flagship AirPods Pro 2 model. What has ported over from the Pro 2 is the H2 chip which, combined with new acoustic architecture, aims to deliver the "best sounding AirPods ever in this open ear design”. We don't have details on what this new acoustic architecture is, or details about the earbuds'drivers, but we hope to find out soon.

Other features include personalised spatial audio for a greater immersive sonic experience, quick press on the force sensor on the stems to control playback and calls, and improvements when taking hand-free calls enhanced by machine learning. You can nod your head for 'yes' or shake your head for 'no' when interacting with Siri announcements, while new voice isolation technology aims to remove background noise around you for clear calls, no matter what environment you're in.

The USB-C charging case for both new models has been upgraded with a USB-C port (instead of the old Lightning connector) and it's apparently the smallest case yet for an AirPod. The battery life remains at 30 hours.

Those are the key similarities with the two new AirPods 4 models. So what else do you get with the AirPods 4 with ANC?

This model takes inspiration from the AirPods Pro (Apple's ANC line of earbuds) and brings active noise-cancellation (ANC) to this AirPods design for the first time. It features "advanced computational audio" unlocked by the new H2 chip, and "industry-leading Transparency mode". The Adaptive Audio mode that we like in the AirPods Pro 2 – which dynamically adjusts the level of noise-cancelling or Transparency depending on your environmental noise – is present here too. The Conversation Awareness mode – which intelligently recognises when you're speaking and lowers the volume – also makes its way to this AirPods 4 with ANC model.

Additionally, the AirPods 4 with ANC will feature a tweaked charging case that supports wireless charging and has an integrated speaker for 'Find My' tones – just like the AirPods Pro 2.

So there we have it: two new AirPods 4 models, one with ANC and one without. We wish Apple had given dedicated names to the two models to make things simpler, and we are also curious to find out how the AirPods 4 with ANC will function without the use of eartips to get a good seal – just like how most ANC-toting wireless earbuds tend to operate.

Apple's new AirPods 4 models will be available from September 20th. The standard AirPods 4 is yours for $129 (which was the cost of the older AirPods 2 from 2019), while the AirPods 4 with ANC will cost you $179 (the price of the outgoing AirPods 3).

