What is Apple Adaptive Audio? The new AirPods feature explained

This year's Apple WWDC 2023 was a bit of a mixed bag. There was certainly a lot to digest, including a fresh MacBook, new additions to AirPlay and CarPlay, not to mention some big changes to the iOS operating system, but we also saw quite a few things we couldn't quite find room for in our hectic scrolling schedules. (Seriously, who uses Stickers anyway?).

From an audio perspective, one of the most interesting reveals from the event came in the form of Apple's new Adaptive Audio for the AirPod range. As the name suggests, Adaptive Audio is a sort of hybrid listening experience that gives you a blend of transparency mode and ANC to provide the best of both listening modes in one place. That means that, as the example from the showcase demonstrated, your AirPods will automatically switch between modes depending on external factors and your own needs and desires.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

There's also integration of so-called "conversational awareness" which drops your music down automatically whenever you start talking. Start chatting for a voice call and conversation awareness will reduce background noise, including your own music, in what appears to be a smarter, more on-the-fly version of the voice-focusing tech we've seen from many rival companies like Technics or Sony.

If you're taking a call, your AirPods will reduce noise around you and puts the voice first, but you can press your AirPods' touch controls to mute or unmute yourself quickly. There's also a personalised volume mode which harnesses machine learning to deliver a customised listening experience.

The smart integration of Adaptive Audio could be a big boost for Apple's upcoming earbuds and headphones, and we're interested to see how it's implemented and on which products in the coming months. Combined with changes to AirPlay, including AirPlay for hotels, not to mention easy-to-use CarPlay coming to your car for joint sessions of Spotify, it could be a really exciting time to be an Apple audiophile.

