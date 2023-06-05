WWDC 2023 keynote: how to watch today's Apple event live

WWDC 2023 – Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference – kicks off today, Monday 5th June, with the keynote speech at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 3am AEST.

We're expecting a slew of announcements, including tvOS 17, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and of course Apple's long-rumoured AR/VR headset.

Want to get straight to it? Watch the Apple Event live stream here.

Just like previous WWDCs since 2020, this year's will be a virtual event broadcast live from Apple Park, Cupertino, California. It's completely free to watch.

So, grab yourself a cup of coffee and get settled in for WWDC23. Here's how to tune in and more on what to expect...

Apple WWDC23 start time

WWDC23 will start today (5th June 2023) in Cupertino at 10am PST. The event kicks off with a keynote speech – this usually lasts around 90 minutes, but this one could exceed two hours, as Apple has a lot to get through. Rumours say it could be Apple's longest keynote ever.

See below for a list of keynote start times around the globe.

Cupertino, California: 10am PST

10am PST New York, New York: 1pm ET

1pm ET Halifax, Canada: 1pm AST

1pm AST London, United Kingdom: 6pm BST

6pm BST Berlin, Germany: 7pm CEST

7pm CEST Delhi, India: 10:30pm IST

10:30pm IST Sydney, Australia: 4am AEDT

How to watch a WWDC23 live stream

Apple will stream WWDC23 live on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website and the Apple TV app.

Tune into the live stream at apple.com.

You can also watch the Apple Event via Apple's YouTube channel, which you can do just below.

WWDC 2023 live stream

What to expect from WWDC23

So what's in store? In a word, plenty. There should be new software galore, with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, macOS 14 and watchOS 10 all expected to be announced. These are all updated annually, so are a fairly safe bet to make an appearance.

New hardware is more of a rarity, though it does still happen. And its developers conference would be the perfect place for Apple to launch its first AR/VR headset, which according to reports will be aimed squarely at developers at first. The headset has been rumoured for years – with the likes of Meta/Facebook and Oculus yet to gain mainstream appeal, could this be VR's iPhone moment?

We could also see Apple launch a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Could we also see the AirPods Max 2? Apple's original over-ear headphones launched back at the end of 2020, so a sequel is due. Though some reports say we'll only see a new colour for the original pair, with a sequel launching later this year.

The rumoured AirPods Lite are also in doubt. We heard a load of rumblings suggesting Apple may follow Google and Samsung’s lead and release a “Lite” cheaper version of the AirPods over a year ago, but things have since gone quiet. We'll find out later today!

