The 4 biggest AirPods and Apple TV rumours I want to see confirmed at WWDC 2023

Apple’s yearly WWDC developer conference date has finally been revealed, with the HomePod 2 maker confirming the show’s opening keynote will kick-off at 10am PT/6pm BST on 5 June.

And while most of the buzz is currently around the expected launch of Apple’s long-rumoured virtual reality/augmented reality headset, myself and the What Hi-Fi? team are also expecting a few important TV and audio announcements.

These are the four biggest.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple AirPods Max 2

It’s no secret, we loved the original Apple AirPods Max. As we said in our AirPods Max review , Apple’s first set of over-ears are among the best wireless headphones we’ve tested that offered wonderful sound quality, especially with Apple Music, during our tests. That’s why we gave them a perfect 5/5 and also why if you’re lucky enough to see my predecessor in the wild, he’s usually still sporting a pair.

But they weren’t “perfect”. Key annoyances include the fact they don’t use the more common USB-C connectivity for charging or cabled connections. As well as being annoying as most devices use USB-C, the lack of connectivity is a key reason the Max doesn’t support lossless audio, which is a shame as Apple Music does. With rumours suggesting Apple may make the jump from Lightning to USB-C on its next iPhone 15 line of phones, the timing would also make sense.

The other minor annoyance we had is that you couldn’t swap out the Max’s headphone band. This was a key thing we were excited about, with pre-release rumours suggesting you could. Adding the option would improve the AirPods Max 2's longevity and be a win for sustainability.

This is why we’re really excited at the prospect of Apple unveiling an updated AirPods Max 2 that fixes these minor annoyances at WWDC 2023. However, we’ve used the word “want” in this feature as there are currently conflicting reports regarding their arrival at WWDC. Though there are a number of “leaks” suggesting the AirPods Max 2 will appear, there’s an equal number suggesting we’ll only see new colour options for Apple’s existing over-ears at the event with the new model following later this year.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

tvOS 17

An update to Apple’s TV OS software is almost a certainty at WWDC. The conference is always focused on Apple’s software offering given that’s for developers, with its main consumer show, where the new hardware is unveiled, usually following in September.

Jump over to our Apple TV 4K review and you’ll see that we’re big fans of the OS already, with it offering a fantastic array of content, top-quality streaming options and compatibility with most HDR standards as well as Dolby Atmos -powered Spatial Audio .

But, like the first generation AirPods Max, there are a few things we’d like added to the software at WWDC 2023. There have been lots of rumblings about 8K streaming, and while that would be nice for futureproofing, given the lack of 8K content on offer at the moment, there is one key, more basic, thing I’d like added.

Specifically, why not get Apple’s new Classical Music app onto tvOS? Given how many people stream from their Apple TV, and how good it can sound if you’ve got a couple of Apple HomePod 2’s connected in stereo, based on our testing, this seems like a no-brainer. Check out our TV editor’s opinion feature on why he’s replaced his Sonos Arc with two HomePod 2s and you’ll see why.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple VR/AR

All the press for WWDC has been around Apple’s potential plans to launch a VR/AR headset. And normally we wouldn't cover this, given our remit at What Hi-Fi? for AV and audio.

The reason we’ve included it though is that, unlike past headsets from Vive, Oculus and PlayStation, pre-event rumours suggest Apple’s headset will have as much of a focus on music as it does on gaming.

Specifically, the latest report from Bloomberg suggests Apple sees the headset being worn at parties, discos and even potentially live events like gigs. This caused some head-scratching among the team at What Hi-Fi?, myself included. But, supposedly the idea is that it offers an experience like a silent disco, or potentially lets musicians add an altered reality element to their act, like the immersive experiences we’ve seen on the Oculus Quest.

Whatever the end product, we’ll be curious to see if these pre-launch rumours are true and what specific uses in audio and TV it has made for the headset.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

AirPods Lite?

The final entry in this list has a question mark after it, as the AirPods Lite is a definite long shot. We heard a load of rumblings suggesting Apple may follow Google and Samsung’s lead and release a “Lite” cheaper version of the AirPods over a year ago, but things have since gone quiet.

With no firm rumours or leads to go on it’s hard to report any specifics on what to expect. But given how well Apple’s latest AirPods performed when we got them in for testing, we can’t help but get a little excited about the prospect of a cheaper version making its debut at WWDC 2023.

MORE:

These are the best wireless earbuds we’ve reviewed

Check out our picks of the best wireless speakers