Harman Kardon wants to Enchant you away from Sonos with its new Dolby Atmos soundbars

Multi-room audio has been a tough nut to crack for anyone who isn’t called Sonos but Harman Kardon thinks it could be onto something with its new Enchant series which it’s just launched at CES 2025.

The product line-up consists of two Dolby Atmos soundbars (Enchant 1100 and Enchant 900) a wireless speaker (Enchant Speaker) and a wireless subwoofer (Enchant Sub).

You can, of course, use the soundbars and wireless speakers on their own, or you can combine a soundbar with a pair of Enchant Speakers and the subwoofer to create a complete wireless surround sound package. Your choice.

Talking of choices, the soundbars in question are the Enchant 1100 and Enchant 900. The former uses 11 drivers while the latter boasts 9. Both soundbars use Harman Kardon’s MultiBeam technology, feature Dolby Atmos support and include up-firing drivers for an extra sense of immersion. There's also PureVoice tech to help dialogue come through loud and clear no matter the volume level you’re listening at.

(Image credit: Harman Kardon)

You can connect, control and customise your Enchant speakers through the Harman Kardon One app. This includes setting up a multi-room system if you’re using different Enchant speakers throughout your house.

Wireless audio streaming is on the menu and both soundbars and the wireless speaker support AirPlay, Chromecast Built-in, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Bluetooth. The Enchant 1100 adds DTS:X support and Roon Ready functionality to its spec sheet.

The Harman Kardon Enchant Speaker can be used on its own, in a pair, or as part of a larger package. It features auto-calibration so it can be used in a variety of locations and also includes an up-firing driver and Dolby Atmos support.

The Harman Kardon Enchant series is set to go on sale in March 2025 with pricing as follows: Harman Kardon Enchant 1100 – £849.99, Harman Kardon Enchant 900 – £429.99, Harman Kardon Enchant Speaker – £199.99, Harman Kardon Enchant Sub – £349.99.

