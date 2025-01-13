Apple could launch a new HomePod Mini and Apple TV streaming device later this year

Apple is planning to release updated versions of its HomePod Mini smart speaker and Apple TV streaming box in late 2025, according to Bloomberg's ever-reliable Mark Gurman.

In his latest Power On newsletter , Gurman indicates that both devices will arrive between September and November, suggesting they may form part of Apple's broader smart home strategy refresh rather than appearing at WWDC in June.

The new models are set to incorporate Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip supporting Wi-Fi 6E. If the predictions are true, this marks a significant upgrade for the HomePod mini in particular, which currently utilises the older Wi-Fi 4 standard.

The Wi-Fi 6E capability would extend operations into the 6 GHz band, which should bring with it a number of improvements, including faster speeds, lower latency, and less interference with other devices. As always though, you’ll only unlock all of these benefits if your devices are paired with a suitably compatible Wi-Fi 6E router/home network setup.

For the Apple TV, other anticipated improvements include a newer A-series processor to replace the current A15 Bionic chip – potentially drawing from Apple's more recent A16 Bionic, A17 Pro, A18 or A18 Pro options. Perhaps most notably, the device could see its starting price drop to $99 in the US, down from the current model's $129 entry point for the 64GB version (the 128GB model currently retails at $149). There aren’t any UK or Australia-focused price predictions at this time, but we’re hoping for similar price drops in those regions too, if the rumours are to be believed.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, there are also whispers that a built-in AppleTV camera could be added to support FaceTime video calls directly through the device, eliminating the current need to rely on an iPhone or iPad's rear camera when using the tvOS 17 FaceTime app.

As for the ageing HomePod Mini (which hasn't seen an update since its November 2020 debut with the Apple Watch Series 5's S5 chip), it’s expected to receive a newer S-series processor. Additional upgrades may include enhanced audio performance, an improved Ultra Wideband chip for smoother device handoff, and fresh colour options.

These release rumours appear to be part of a wider smart home push from Apple, with reports indicating plans for an all-new home hub featuring a 6in display that can be wall-mounted or attached to a speaker-equipped tabletop base. This could also land this year, along with Face ID-enabled doorbell and security camera products potentially following in 2026. Phew.

That’s a lot of rumour salt to swallow, and there’s of course no guarantee at this stage that any of this will come to fruition. Still, if there is one guarantee in this world, it’s the fact that we’ll see a new iPhone every year, and never-ending Apple rumours will continue to make the rounds online. On that note, stay tuned for more info, as and when we get it.

