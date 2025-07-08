Bose's stylish, feature-laden Bluetooth speaker drops by £50 thanks to Prime Day

Seeking a portable Bluetooth speaker that does the job with the minimum of fuss? The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd gen) is just that – portable, stylish and very easy to use. We tested the original SoundLink Flex when it launched a year or two back, meaning we feel confident recommending the second-generation model.

The newer Flex started life at roughly £150, but a £50 drop has seen that figure slashed to just £100 at Amazon. A third off? Now that's a price we can get behind.

Best Bose Bluetooth speaker deal

Bose SoundLink Flex was £149 now £99 at Amazon (save £50)

The Bose SoundLink Flex was a very solid Bluetooth speaker, and it's likely that the second-gen model takes its qualities and expands on them. Promising a "big, bold sound" and an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, it could be a handsome alternative to the likes of JBL and Sony.

Lowest price on sage finish

The original Bose SoundLink Flex was very hard to dislike. Considering how nice it is to look at and to use, it was the sort of speaker you could have playing in the kitchen or accompanying you during your morning shower.

It would survive if you took it in with you, in fact, thanks to its IP67 water and dustproof rating, a certification which carries over into the second-gen model's repertoire. The newer model looks just as slim and stylish as ever, with a sophisticated aesthetic that can make rivals from the likes of JBL and Ultimate Ears look just a touch crude by comparison.

The first-gen model was exceedingly easy to operate thanks to its comprehensive app, built-in microphone for taking calls, stereo pairing of compatible speakers and on-unit control buttons. 12 hours of battery life doesn't exactly hurt, either.

We found the SoundLink Flex to be an admirable performer. As we stated in our review: "The Bose is no slouch: whether you’re listening to Rage Against The Machine, Dua Lipa or the Game Of Thrones soundtrack, it has more than enough punch and flow to hold your interest".

With Bose promising a "big, bold sound" with "clear, balanced audio" and a deep bass reproduction, the second-generation speaker should hopefully build on the talents of its predecessor.

Straightforward, portable and stylish and, thanks to £50, very well priced over at Amazon. Time for a Bose bargain?

