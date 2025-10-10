Qobuz Connect is now available on the latest Cambridge Audio streaming products

Cambridge Audio owners, rejoice: Qobuz Connect is now available on the brand's current crop of streaming products, following a software update this week.

Qobuz Connect integration comes to Cambridge Audio products running on the fourth generation of the StreamMagic platform. That includes the Evo 150 SE, Evo 150, Evo 75 and Evo One streaming systems, and the CXN100, EXN100, AXN10 and MXN10 music streamers.

Owners of these products simply need to run the latest software update and then should be able to enjoy Qobuz Connect functionality in full. While Cambridge Audio products already had Qobuz integrated in the StreamMagic app, Qobuz Connect allows you to bypass this control app entirely and stream music directly from the native Qobuz app.

Like Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect allows music to be streamed over the network directly from the music platform's servers to the compatible audio product, freeing up your phone to be used simply for playback control. It means text notifications and phone calls won't interrupt your stream, and offers a more intuitive experience overall.

Qobuz's 100 million+ catalogue is available in up to 24-bit/192kHz high resolution and in lossless CD quality, which you can enjoy in full via Qobuz Connect. Simply fire up the Qobuz app, select the compatible Cambridge Audio product as the audio output, and hit play.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

What about older generation models? Qobuz Connect availability for the StreamMagic Gen 3 and Gen 2 network streamers – such as the Hall of Famer CXN (V2), Edge NQ and Azur 851N – is also being worked on, we're told, and will be available at a later date. An earlier community post says this support should arrive by the end of the year.

Cambridge Audio has recently added support for Spotify Lossless in all Gen 4, Gen 3, and Gen 2 StreamMagic products. Qobuz has also updated its Discover home page in the app to include a more personalised feed and recommendations.

