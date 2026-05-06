We knew Jamo would return, and now we know how. With two new ranges as part of its resurrected Concert series: the Concert Legacy and Concert Element.

Jamo's first Concert speakers were the Concert 8 (D 830) and Concert 11 (D 870), launched in 1996. They set the company's acoustic benchmark for decades to come.

And now Concert is getting an encore.

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The Concert Legacy is described as "the brand’s most important premium passive speaker family". It aims to imagine what the original Concert series would look like if it had continuously evolved over the last 30 years. But it's not a rehash – instead, it builds on the original ideas that informed the Concert 8 and Concert 11.

These speakers are Scandi through and through. They're made in Denmark, their drivers were developed with Scan-Speak in Denmark and SEAS in Norway, and the woofer materials incorporate Finnish wood fibre.

In terms of sound, we can expect "composed bass, open midrange and articulate treble", according to Jamo. The brand's DualCore architecture physically isolates the midrange and bass chambers to maintain clarity as the low-frequency energy increases. There's also down-firing bass loading to allow for more versatile placement within your room.

(Image credit: Jamo)

The Legacy 11 (pictured above) is the flagship, joined by the Legacy 9 (a more compact floorstander) and the Legacy 8 standmount.

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The Concert Element is a bit more designer-y. Or, to put in Jamo's words, it's "Jamo’s purest form of Danish functional design." It was developed with help from Copenhagen-based industrial design studio HarritSørensen.

It has an interesting design choice. Instead of concealing the driver within the speaker's cabinet, the circular driver module extends beyond it, making a virtue of it. It looks like a round peg in a square hole – but in this case, one that fits.

These speakers are intended to become like part of the furniture – thanks to their shallow proportions and minimalist looks, they should look right at home among your sofa, shelves and side units. The Element 50 (pictured at the top of this story) is designed to fit standard shelving units, as opposed to most standmount speakers, which are the size they are.

The Element speakers might be less premium than the Legacy ones, but they still promise an acoustic punch. Developed with SB Acoustics, they use bespoke drivers that have been tuned to each cabinet volume and follow a single-driver-per-range architecture for a simplified signal path and less distortion.

They have down-firing ports along with time-aligned tweeters for greater accuracy. The floorstanding models have the same dual-chamber construction as the Legacy range to separate bass and midrange.

The fabric covers are sourced from Danish furniture supplier Gabriel. Want a more functional-looking design? Just remove them to expose the innards.

The range comprises the Element 50, Element 70, Element 90 and SW10 subwoofer.

All models go on sale in August, with pricing as follows:

Concert Legacy 11: £7739 / $7999 (around AU$14,500)

£7739 / $7999 (around AU$14,500) Concert Legacy 9: £4729 / $5299 (around AU$8900)

£4729 / $5299 (around AU$8900) Concert Legacy 8: £2839 / $2999 (around AU$5500)

£2839 / $2999 (around AU$5500) Concert Element 90: £2239 / $2499 (around AU$4200)

£2239 / $2499 (around AU$4200) Concert Element 70: £1719 / $1899 (around AU$3200)

£1719 / $1899 (around AU$3200) Concert Element 50: £999 / $1099 (around AU$1900)

£999 / $1099 (around AU$1900) Concert Element SW10: £629 / $699 (around AU$1800)

MORE:

Read our Jamo S 805 review from 2018

We've been here before: Jamo returned to the UK market in 2018

And Jamo also had a rebirth in 2022