The best outdoor projectors are one thing, but how about one built into your car's headlights?

That's the promise of Huawei's XPixel tech, which it showed off at the recent Beijing Auto Show.

The tech underpinning it has been around for a few years already, but the newest version can display a full range of colours. Hence, it can render proper videos like movies and football matches. It can even project games like hopscotch for kids.

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Its 'open-air cinema' mode can project whatever's playing on your in-car entertainment system onto a wall in front of the parked car.

The tech is set to debut in the Aito M9 SUV, and will come to other models like the Qijing GT7 and Luxeed V9.

While it may seem a little pointless, especially to anyone without a driveway and suitable projection surface, it could come in useful when recharging your electric car's battery during a long drive. Especially if you brought popcorn.

As for the picture quality, we're guessing it probably comes under "not fantastic". But it could well be preferable to watching on an in-car entertainment system. Just make sure you clean your windscreen first.

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