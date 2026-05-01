A new era of drive-in movies? These car headlights have a projector built in

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Huawei has found an innovative way of using a projector.

A car projecting a football match from its headlights onto a screen outside with two people sitting in chairs watching.
(Image credit: Huawei)

The best outdoor projectors are one thing, but how about one built into your car's headlights?

That's the promise of Huawei's XPixel tech, which it showed off at the recent Beijing Auto Show.

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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