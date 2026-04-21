If you have just picked up your first portable projector or are considering taking the plunge, you may have a whole bunch of questions on how to perfect your garden movie nights.

Well, you are in luck. We have gathered the best tips and tricks to give you the best set-up and make the process as stress-free as possible. From simple setting-changes to extra add-ons, these are the elements worth considering before inviting all your mates round for the first screening.

If you are not sure which model to go for, we also have a handy guide to the best portable projectors and the best outdoor projectors available right now.

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Invest in a projector screen

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First up, getting a projector screen will give your portable projector the best chance of performing well. It may be tempting to set up your projector using a blank wall or a white sheet, but a dedicated screen will ultimately deliver better picture quality.

Which one you choose depends on your individual space, but the main aspect to consider is whether it is a screen with a higher gain, especially when you are watching outdoors.

A gain of 1.0 means the screen reflects all the light that shines on it, while higher numbers mean the image on the screen is brighter when viewed straight ahead – but will suffer at wider viewing angles.

You don't have to spend hundreds to find a screen that does the job, and using one will hugely boost your projector's performance compared with using a wall. If you need some extra help, we have a guide with everything you need to know about projector screens.

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Don't use Eco mode

Portable projectors, especially budget models, tend not to offer the most dazzling brightness levels. Of course, every product is different and there are exceptions.

The Wanbo Vali 1, for instance, claims to deliver a maximum of 900 ANSI lumens of brightness. That's twice as much as our best current overall portable projector – the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air, which offers up to 400 ANSI lumens of brightness.

Regardless of which model you are using, however, you are going to want to switch off the Eco mode if it is available. This feature is designed to reduce the energy consumption of a product by dimming the brightness levels.

While it could come in handy if you are trying to conserve the built-in battery, you should get punchier colours and deeper blacks by turning it off in the settings menu.

Remember a battery pack

Speaking of battery life, we recommend adding a separate battery pack to your shopping list. Portable projectors come with a built-in battery, but their runtime can be underwhelming – especially when you have turned off Eco mode.

The recently tested Xgimi Vibe One, for instance, offers a very specific 1.2 hours of battery life on Eco mode. But, when we watch a film on the projector with the Standard brightness setting, it lasts barely an hour. And, with no USB-C connectivity, there is no possibility to hook it up to a battery pack.

The good news is that plenty of other projector models do allow for this option, as they have a USB-C port. You can find a range easily online, and some brands offer battery packs in a bundle deal. The Xgimi offers a tripod stand-cum-battery pack for its MoGo 4 series, for example.

Add in a Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, let's take a look at (or a listen to) your portable projector’s sound quality. We have tested countless portable projector models, and the vast majority have failed to dazzle in the audio department.

That is usually down to the compromise of having a small, compact build that leaves little room for a more comprehensive sound system.

That is where a Bluetooth speaker comes into the mix, as even a budget model can produce a better experience than the sound from the projector.

You may well already own a speaker that can be connected to the projector but, if you don't, there are plenty of options on the market. The dinky JBL Go 4, for example, received a dazzling five-star review from us for its cohesive sound, and it's currently available for just £30 in the UK.

MORE:

Check out the best portable projectors

Here is our review of the Xgimi MoGo 4

These are the best Bluetooth speakers