This fantastic vinyl-friendly hi-fi system combines five-star floorstanders with an Award-winning amplifier and music streamer

When a hi-fi system is going to set you back more than £1000 per component (and four grand plus all in) you really ought to be looking at a set-up that will do everything well, of course.

That, however, is rather easier said than done. For a start, the sheer number of options out there for competent pieces of equipment is, at the very least, disconcerting – potentially even bewildering.

That number, admittedly, reduces when we restrict the search to individually brilliant products, but it’s still no easy task to match pieces that will perform perfectly together.

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The system

Stereo amplifier: Arcam A15+

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

So when an amplifier as extraordinary for its price as the Arcam A15+ comes along, it merits a great deal of thought when it comes to partnering components.

Which, of course, is where we come in. Because here we have, we believe, a four-way set-up that is really tough to beat. It’s easy to live with, balanced, composed and sonically spot-on in every department. What’s more, as individually superb as they might be, put together, these four hi-fi components exemplify synergy in action.

The 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winning Arcam A15+ amplifier does everything well – this is a truly great all-rounder. It retains all the smooth, even and authoritative character of the original A15, but takes small steps forward across the board – it's more detailed, cleaner and clearer.

We find it to be even more dynamically expressive than before, and "is more emphatic in the way it renders crescendos and shifts in musical intensity." Along with a surefooted sense of rhythm, the A15+ delivers satisfyingly punchy bass, and "it also retains a degree of tunefulness and agility that is rare to find at this level."

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It has a healthy complement of analogue and digital inputs, including HDMI eARC, to plug all sorts of sources into it. The features that some (many…) amps at this level pay mere lipservice to – a Bluetooth connection, heaphone output and, importantly for this particular system, a moving magnet phono stage – are all right up there in terms of performance with the best at the price. This amp is a really accommodating and even-handed performer.

As our verdict on the A15+’s review concludes: “If you are looking for an amplifier that ticks all the boxes at this price, we haven’t come across a better one than the Arcam A15+.” Well, quite.

Floorstanders: Acoustic Energy AE309 Mk2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We are pairing the power in this four-way set-up with some equally accommodating floorstanding loudspeakers.

Acoustic Energy’s AE309 Mk2 may be floorstanders, but imposing they most certainly are not. Measuring 17cm wide and 90cm tall, these are compact enough to look and sound right at home in relatively small spaces, or equally for those who simply don’t want their hi-fi to dominate the room.

And it’s not simply in their size that these speakers stay out of the way. As we say in their review, “The hallmark of excellent speakers is that you don’t even realise they are there. Instead of being drawn to something they are or are not doing, you can close your eyes, and the music just washes over you. And that’s probably the biggest compliment we can pay the AE309 Mk2s – the seamless integration between drive units simply lets the music do the talking.”

If you were to continue to read the AE309 Mk2 review, you would come upon the following: “It’s at this point that we retrace our steps, listening to the same tracks using the Arcam A15+ for amplification. And we can report that the speakers feel completely at home. The AE309 Mk2 sound much more relaxed (in a good way) in the company of something more suited to their price level.

“They still deliver a natural, balanced and detailed performance, and it’s hard not to think that this pairing, driven by a Bluesound Node Icon music streamer, could make for quite a capable system.”

Music streamer: Bluesound Node Icon

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

And, wouldn’t you know it, we’ve gone and tried just that in this very set-up.

While we are certainly fans of Bluesound’s family of network audio streamers, it’s fair to say that the models further down the ladder, while very capable, sound just a little bit too relaxed to compete with the very best in their particular classes.

This is the exception. Indeed, the Bluesound Node Icon stands head and shoulders above its siblings in design, features and, most importantly, performance.

This is the flagship model in the Node range and, as such, Bluesound has gone to town with its build, audio technology and features.

The BluOS app is well organised and intuitive to use, especially with large digital music libraries stored on connected NAS drives or media servers. The connection is stable over both wi-fi and wired ethernet, and there are no issues for us when we play music from Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect or BBC 6 Music.

And it’s a lively, engaging and dynamic performer that grabs our interest at the beginning and only continues to impress us the more we listen. “This isn’t an extroverted, look-at-me presentation,” we say in the review, “but the Icon’s sound has a glimmer to it – underpinned by stellar composure and well-judged ability over the frequency range – that is so appealing to listen to that we find ourselves playing song after song through the Node Icon and having a great time.”

Have you noticed the theme of this quartet yet? Everything here just gets out of the way and lets you, the listener, indulge in the whole raison d’etre of hi-fi: listen to the music without unnecessary distraction.

Turntable: Rega Planar 3 RS Edition

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Which brings us to the final part of the puzzle, Rega’s phenomenal Planar 3 RS Edition turntable. This ‘Rega Special’ Edition of the iconic Planar 3 bridges the gap between the (we hesitate to use the phrase on such a legendary turntable, but…) vanilla Planar 3 and the step-up Planar 6. And, as such, this is really a superb value for money option.

It comes in a lovely brushed aluminium finish and, more importantly, an upgraded plinth with a high pressure laminate skin that we see in the more premium models. It also comes fitted with an Nd5 moving magnet cartridge, compared with the regular 3’s Nd3, and an outboard Neo PSU Mk2 power supply that also provides electronic speed switching.

All of which boost the performance considerably. It is more than worth the extra outlay. We were pretty effusive in our Planar 3/Nd3 review; the RS Edition delivers even more of what we like so much about the Planar 3.

“That same familial Rega sound is instantly identifiable,” we say in the RS Edition’s review. “Snappy, agile rhythm and dynamically exciting, and a fluid, natural way with melody that is simply fun to listen to.

Play The Unthanks’ Mount The Air single, and you get a better sense of the space the song is recorded in – a vast, sparse location – thanks to the 3 RS Edition offering a wider soundstage that allows detail to flourish more freely, along with a quieter, darker background.

There is a confidence and effortless quality to the way this turntable sounds compared with the standard Planar 3; it locks every detail, every instrument, every vocal into place in an assured way that is admirable and wholly enjoyable.”

And that really rather sums up this whole system, for us. Each of these components does its job in the best way possible, without shouting about it or showing off.

This is the perfect set-up for those of us who simply want to be able to enjoy our music in the manner its producers intended. Simply brilliant.

MORE:

Read our Acoustic Energy AE309 Mk2 review

Our guide to the best music streamers we've tested

And the best turntables across every budget