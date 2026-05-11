Exposure's top-end 5510 preamplifier promises a "pitch-black sonic background" and can be customised to suit your hi-fi system

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You can get optional DAC and MM/MC phono boards

Exposure 5510 preamplifier
(Image credit: Exposure Electronics)

British hi-fi brand Exposure has added to its flagship 5510 series with its latest launch, the 5510 preamplifier. The 5510 preamp joins the 5510 integrated amplifier that landed late last year, and features a modular design that offers a flexible foundation as your music system grows over time.

The Exposure 5510 preamplifier promises "exceptional purity and authority", and aims to place your music front and centre, regardless of the source used.

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Exposure 5510 preamplifier

(Image credit: Exposure Electronics)

You get XLR and RCA analogue outputs for connecting to power amplifiers. Exposure hasn't launched a dedicated 5510 power amplifier just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if there were plans for one on the horizon, as the step-down 3510 range features both a stereo power amp and mono blocks.

The 5510 preamp is housed in a resonance-controlled chassis crafted from solid aluminium, which helps minimise vibrations and reduce electromagnetic interference. The 99-step relay-controlled volume control promises "exact channel matching" and smooth adjustments at every step.

The Exposure 5510 preamplifier is available now for £3500.

The optional boards cost as follows:
MM / MC phono board – £420
DS Audio phono board – £500
DAC board – £650

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Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.

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