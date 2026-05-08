REL's unconventional new subwoofer is a statement piece for your home cinema or hi-fi system

If you're asked to picture a subwoofer in your head, chances are that you're imagining a big, bulky cube with limited positioning options.

We wouldn't blame you; many of the subwoofers we test as part of the best surround sound speaker systems certainly fit this brief, and we don't see many subs stray from this form factor.

That is, until now. REL Acoustics, an audio company dedicated solely to producing subwoofers, has launched its new Planar series of subs, and they aim to break the mould in several ways.

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Comprised of the PL-1 and PL-2, the Planar series is a more design-oriented subwoofer set that can complement a stereo or surround sound setup, thanks to its clever trio of positioning options. REL says its goal was to create subwoofers that avoid listeners "having to design a room around subwoofer placement".

Both models can be placed in either a floor-standing or wall-mounted orientation, and there is also an option to add wheels for a "rolling cart" setup, allowing users to easily move the subwoofer for convenient storage.

The PL-1 sports two 6.5-inch long-throw active FibreAlloy cone drivers and a 10-inch passive, alongside a claimed power output of 300W. The PL-2 instead features a single 8-inch FlatPiston active long-throw driver and ups the claimed power output to a thunderous 550W.

In terms of low-frequency extension, the PL-1 reaches -6dB at 31Hz, whereas the PL-2 reaches -6dB at 24Hz. Both subs use Class D amplification and the same high-level Neutrik Speakon, low-level RCA, and LFE RCA inputs.

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Furthermore, the Planar series supports REL's Airship Direct wireless connectivity feature, allowing you to add the PL-1 or PL-2 to your system without having to trail cables around your room.

Available in Piano Black Lacquer and Gloss White Lacquer finishes, the PL-1 and PL-2 also feature interchangeable cloth and premium wood grilles, allowing for added customisation.

Pricing and availability are yet to be shared, but updates are expected soon.

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