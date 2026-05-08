REL's unconventional new subwoofer is a statement piece for your home cinema or hi-fi system

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Ever seen a subwoofer on wheels?

A modern living room with a turntable, speakers and subwoofer
(Image credit: REL)

If you're asked to picture a subwoofer in your head, chances are that you're imagining a big, bulky cube with limited positioning options.

We wouldn't blame you; many of the subwoofers we test as part of the best surround sound speaker systems certainly fit this brief, and we don't see many subs stray from this form factor.

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Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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