Subwoofer brand REL Acoustics has announced the launch of its Serie S line, which the brand says will elevate “higher-end systems in medium to large rooms”.

The line-up includes four new models which the UK-based company claims all offer faster, lighter drivers compared to its previous models thanks to redesigned passive radiators and amplifiers.

First up, the 212 Black Label has been called the "the most dynamic and powerful subwoofer" in the Serie S range. It features twin active drivers and passive radiators powered by a 1000-watt amplifier for “effortless scale and composure in large rooms".

This model is the most expensive of the bunch, and will set you back £5,499 (around $7405 / AU$11210). At that price, there's a lot to live up to.

Next up is the Carbon Special Black Label, which includes a pure carbon-fibre driver and a passive radiator. REL Acoustics says this will deliver ultra-fast, transparent bass powered by a 900-watt Class D amplifier. It’s available for £4799 ($6460 / AU$9783), sitting near the middle of the range in terms of pricing.

REL Acoustic's S/850 subwoofer. (Image credit: REL Acoustics)

Then there is the S/850 which has been dubbed the “sweet spot” in the lineup, promising “explosive dynamics, nuance, and effortless scale”. Under the hood is a 850-watt amplifier and a driver system that the company says is “refined for detail, speed, and impact”.

Although it's a little less pricey than the entries above, the S/850 will still set you back an eye-watering £3599 ($4834 / AU$7335).

Finally, there’s the S/550 – the S/850's smaller sibling. This model includes a 550-watt amplifier with a fully analogue filter that the brand claims is among the fastest ever offered in a subwoofer. It will be available for £2999 ($6112 / AU$4035), making it the cheapest option of the lot.

All the subwoofers come with mechanical couplers on the base to tie each upper unit securely to the anchor REL on the floor, so you can stack them for "floor to ceiling authority and scale" if you wish.

You also have a choice of grille designs, with both black cloth and premium wood both on offer.

It’s been a while since we reviewed a subwoofer as a standalone product, but have covered plenty as part of a surround-sound speaker package.

That means we know how important it is to find a good subwoofer and how it can take your home cinema set-up to the next level. To perform well, a subwoofer should upgrade your listening experience with plenty of rich bass depth and floor-shaking low-end heft during especially dramatic moments. But it also shouldn't overpower the sound with an undefined bass that drowns out the other frequencies.

We are yet to get REL Acoustics' latest models into our test room, so we can't say yet whether they manage to strike this careful balance.

