PSB's new wall-mounted speakers and sub want to be your next home cinema setup

Canadian brand PSB has launched new wall-mounted speakers and a new subwoofer. Need a new home cinema system? This could be the answer.

The PWM Sat On-Wall Speaker (to give it its full name), is the most compact in the brand's PWM Series. It promises audiophile performance in a slim design that will complement your home decor.

Inside is PSB's Synchrony-based driver technology, with a 1-inch titanium dome tweeter and 4-inch woven carbon fibre woofer promising "lifelike clarity and natural detail across music, movies, and surround sound".

The two-piece locking bracket system can be installed horizontally, vertically or in the ceiling. That gives you a great deal of versatility, whether you want it as a main left/right channel, side or rear surround speaker or as a height channel in a Dolby Atmos system.

(Image credit: PSB)

It can also pair with a subwoofer, such as the new PSB BP7 Powered Subwoofer. This compact sub is "engineered for accuracy, control and musical clarity".

Its sealed cabinet contains a bipolar driver array and 35 watt Class D amplifier, promising deep, distortion-free low frequencies. PSB claims it has the output of a full-size sub but in a more compact form.

Two opposing 6.5-inch woven carbon fibre woofers work in alignment to minimise cabinet vibrations and hence distortion. The Class D amp promises "effortless dynamic range and speed" along with "impressive depth and precision".

PSB says because its cabinet is sealed, it eliminates the port noise and resonances that can occur in vented subs.

Like the PWM Sat, the BP7 comes in Satin Black and Satin White finishes. The Sat cost £749 (around $1000 / AU$1500) per pair, and the BP7 £899 (around $1200 / AU$1800).

