What Hi-Fi? is now officially on Reddit: discuss everything hi-fi and home cinema on r/whathifi

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Find the latest news, reviews and buying guides in our official subreddit

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Looking for a place to discuss everything hi-fi and home cinema? Wanting to chat to fellow audiophiles about the latest headphones, or debate with other cinephiles about the best OLED TVs? Already spending far too long on Reddit? Then r/whathifi might just be the destination you've been waiting for.

That's right, we've officially launched a What Hi-Fi? subreddit to share the latest news from across the world of hi-fi and AV, and you can join the community right now.

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Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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