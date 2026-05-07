What Hi-Fi? is now officially on Reddit: discuss everything hi-fi and home cinema on r/whathifi

Looking for a place to discuss everything hi-fi and home cinema? Wanting to chat to fellow audiophiles about the latest headphones, or debate with other cinephiles about the best OLED TVs? Already spending far too long on Reddit? Then r/whathifi might just be the destination you've been waiting for.

That's right, we've officially launched a What Hi-Fi? subreddit to share the latest news from across the world of hi-fi and AV, and you can join the community right now.

You'll be able to find all of the latest news and reviews directly from our testing facilities in one convenient place, and discuss it with fellow enthusiasts.

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Of course, we also have our own lively Forums, not to mention the Comments section, but if you're already spending time on Reddit, then you can now add r/whathifi to your feed.

I've been a long-time browser of the countless tech-focused subreddits covering everything from OLED TVs to soundbars, as well as headphones and smartphones, and even a hilarious community dedicated to shaming those who mount their TVs too high.

The best part about all of these different subreddits is the sense of community. The comments sections are often filled with advice, opinions, and even some crucial tips and tricks to help solve any home cinema issues.

Therefore, we're inviting our readers to get involved – share your setups, tips and tricks, and opinions on the latest announcements and products. Furthermore, you can find our regular feature columns, whether it's Stereo-Typing, Adventures in AV and Mutterings From The Test Room, or Now Playing and Now Showing playlists.

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You can interact with a direct feed of all of our latest stories, discuss your thoughts with other Redditors, and even recommend your own favourite test tracks.

We'll be responding personally, and you can look out for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) event in the not-too-distant future.

You can check out r/whathifi on Reddit right here.

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Check out our picks for the best wireless headphones

As well as the best TVs

And read our Bose Ultra Lifestyle Soundbar hands-on review