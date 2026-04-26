Adventures in AV: I'm a home cinema expert, and even I get caught out by this simple cable issue

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Not all HDMI cables are made equal

The rear of a TV showing four HDMI sockets and a logo reading &quot;Adventures in AV&quot;
(Image credit: Future)

Isn't it frustrating when things don't just work?

I'm used to my fair share of software gremlins in the products I test every day, which makes troubleshooting my system at home a bit easier. The usual answer is to turn something off and turn it back on again, but that solution doesn't solve every issue.

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Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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