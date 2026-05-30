Champions League Final LIVE: PSG vs Arsenal free streams, build-up

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How can I watch the Champions League Final? A controversial issue with this Champions League Final is it will be the first one that won't be free to watch. Since 1992 all all of the finals of this acclaimed tournament have been accessible to everyone, but 2026 marks a departure from this norm. Despite pressure on TNT executives, led by self-confessed 'Gooner' Kier Starmer, this will not change which has led to anger among the football community. However, a slight silver lining, there is free streaming with English commentary available on RTÉ Player in Ireland and on 9Now in Australia. For those abroad, you can use NordVPN to unlock your free streams from anywhere in the world.

PSG: Defending Champions for two years? PSG are easily the favourites going into this and it's no surprise to see why. They've not only won this season's Ligue 1, with their only compeition being from runners up RC Lens, but they are the defending champions of the Champions League Final from last year. In a bruising victory over Inter Milan which saw PSG dominate 5-0, they have every reason to be confident. However, Arsenal recent return to form after waiting 22 years for that Premier League win has given the momentum they need to rise to the challenge. It's one of the most anticipated games of the year - which is saying something considering it's placement after the Premier League and before the World Cup - and promises to be a treat for fans across the world. Keep tuned and we'll let you know how to watch it wherever you are in the world next.

Hungary's stage is set The Champions League Final action this year will be taking place in Puskás Aréna located in Budapest, Hungary. Reports of fans - both Arsenal and PSG - paying eye-watering amounts of money for flights, hotels and tickets to this anticipated game are part and parcel of such a big event but extraordinary nevertheless. It will be interesting to see the makeup of the crowd and which side will be dominating the atmosphere. Both France and England fans not known for their shyness and both clubs command a dedicated fanbase. We'll keep you updated on the latest here.

Our coverage begins now! Welcome to what will - most likely be - 2026's most watched football league game in the world! We'll start to drip feed coverage from now up to, and during the game, to give you everything you need to know about the teams, the drama on and off the pitch and how you can watch it all wherever you are. Stay with us so you don't miss a thing!