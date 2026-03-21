Adventures in AV: I can't stand it when TVs have this basic design flaw

Previously on Adventures in AV 2026 is the year of weird and wacky soundbar systems

I’ve reviewed a lot of TVs in my time. Whether it was the first mainstream OLED, the original Mini LED, or the latest offerings from LG this year, I’ve been there – and have the eye strain to prove it.

For the most part, it’s been a pleasant experience. Outside of the odd hiccup, TVs have improved dramatically over the decade-plus I’ve spent testing them – especially in the past three years, which have seen a wave of next-generation OLED panel technologies arrive.

But every year, there’s at least one set that makes a key mistake I’ve been ranting about since my AV reviewing journey began.

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Unlike my previously aired bugbears – TV makers’ obsession with peak brightness, or many Mini LED sets’ lack of finesse with black levels – this one has nothing to do with picture quality.

No, today’s toys-out-of-the-pram moment is about something far more basic: TV stand design. Specifically, the continued existence of 55-inch-and-up sets that only let you position the feet at the extreme edges of the chassis.

Why the rant now? Because this month I saw this crime against small lounges rear its ugly head when senior staff writer Lewis Empson and I reviewed the (otherwise very good value) Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (QL65F602U).

Let me set the scene.

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Unboxing the set, we were having a great time. Taylor Swift (his personal favourite) was blasting from a nearby soundbar, the packaging came off without fuss, and we were firmly in the reviewing zone – at least until it came time to attach the feet.

To our horror, there was no option to position them closer together, near the centre of the set.

The result? The TV was too wide for our standard test stands – which are fairly generous to begin with.

Cue a trip to the lock-up, a hunt for spare furniture, and an awkward round of viewing-room Tetris as we tried to rearrange everything to fit the Fire TV alongside its rivals.

Yes, this is an atypical setup. Most people (sensibly) don’t run multiple TVs side by side in their living room. But the issue still applies.

Of course, wide-set feet make sense if you want to park a large soundbar underneath. But for anyone with a standard cabinet and a normal-sized soundbar, it’s a royal faff. Trust me, I checked: most TV units simply aren’t built for it.

There’s a reason many premium TV makers now favour pedestal stands, or at least offer a central placement option. It’s more practical. It just makes sense.

And in 2026, now that I’m older and grumpier, I’m no longer willing to stand for such an obvious design flaw.

Honestly, it’s infuriating – and I’m not just saying that because I nearly threw my back out hauling a spare stand from the lock-up.

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