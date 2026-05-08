AirPods with a camera could be here soon – and could change how we use our earbuds
There’s good and bad news
Apple’s AirPods with built-in cameras have hit a major milestone, according to a new report.
The prototypes now “feature a near-final design and capabilities” according to Bloomberg. So they could launch very soon.
And what capabilities they might have! Each earbud is said to feature a camera, though sadly these won’t be used for any audio-related features. Instead, they are said to serve as AI assistant Siri’s eyes, similar to the Visual Intelligence feature on an iPhone.
So you could look at a series of ingredients and ask Siri to suggest a recipe. Or the earbuds could ‘see’ nearby landmarks to provide more accurate turn-by-turn directions.
Presumably the cameras would be forwards-facing. Otherwise they might be quite awkward to use.
Apparently these AirPods will have longer stems in order to accommodate the cameras. Otherwise they should look the same as current models such as the AirPods Pro 3.
Apple was reportedly hoping to launch the new AirPods in the first half of this year, but that has slipped due to delays to its next-gen Siri. This model has been in development for four years.
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Adding cameras is an exciting development, and a major change to the AirPods and wireless earbuds in general. Hopefully Apple can find a way to use the technology to improve sound quality – maybe by detecting your surroundings and adjusting the active noise cancellation appropriately.
What features would you like to see from the next AirPods? Let us know in the comments.
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Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
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