AirPods with a camera could be here soon – and could change how we use our earbuds

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Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple’s AirPods with built-in cameras have hit a major milestone, according to a new report.

The prototypes now “feature a near-final design and capabilities” according to Bloomberg. So they could launch very soon.

And what capabilities they might have! Each earbud is said to feature a camera, though sadly these won’t be used for any audio-related features. Instead, they are said to serve as AI assistant Siri’s eyes, similar to the Visual Intelligence feature on an iPhone.

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So you could look at a series of ingredients and ask Siri to suggest a recipe. Or the earbuds could ‘see’ nearby landmarks to provide more accurate turn-by-turn directions.

Adding cameras is an exciting development, and a major change to the AirPods and wireless earbuds in general. Hopefully Apple can find a way to use the technology to improve sound quality – maybe by detecting your surroundings and adjusting the active noise cancellation appropriately.

My AirPods hurt my ears, until this simple change fixed everything – and it's not adding a camera

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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