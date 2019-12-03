The best AirPods deals: cheapest AirPods prices

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now old news but some amazing AirPods deals are still around. In other words, it's not too late to pick up an Apple AirPods bargain - but it soon could be.

To make it easy for you, dear reader, we've searched far and wide to find the best deals and cheapest prices on the 1st-gen AirPods, AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro – and they are just a scroll and click away.

Today's best Apple AirPods deals

US: Apple AirPods wireless earbuds $159 $144 at Amazon

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can save $15 - which is about as good as it gets.View Deal

The Apple AirPods might just be the best pair of wireless earbuds for iPhone users. They're stylish, lightweight and ultra-convenient, bringing Siri to life in your ears, as well as excellent hands-free calls from your iPhone.

And now there's a brand new model in the shape of the AirPods Pro, which features active noise cancelling and customised silicone tips for a snug fit. The cheaper 2nd-generation Apple AirPods (2019) were already technically and sonically superior to the original version. While if you're on a tight budget, you might want to opt for the 1st-gen AirPods launched back in 2016. Read on for our pick of the best AirPods deals.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's high-end 'buds seem very impressive indeed. Their noise-cancelling tech features a 'Transparency' mode that actively allows sound in from the outside world, while the supplied silicone tips (you get three sizes) should ensure a better fit. Battery life is a claimed five hours for the earphones, with another 19 hours added by the charging case. They might be chunkier and costlier than the standard AirPods, but the Pros could be the only pair of in-ear headphones you ever need.

Apple AirPods 2nd-generation

Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 sprinkle a little more pixie dust over proceedings, offering a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. Walk into an Apple Store and you'll see two options: the AirPods with a Charging Case priced, and the model with the Wireless Charging Case. Don't want to pay the recommended retail price? We've got the cheapest prices below, so get ready to scrimp and save.

Should I buy the Wireless Charging Case?

It really depends on your budget. You can buy the Wireless Charging Case separately, but you'll get a better deal if you buy one bundled with a pair of AirPods 2.

Just place your AirPods in the case and lay it on a Qi-certified wireless charging pad (sold separately). An LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know that your AirPods are charging. (If you're away from your charging pad, you can still use the Lightning port to charge the case.)

Sadly, Apple cancelled the launch of its 'AirPower' charging pad so you'll need to buy one from a third party brand, such as Belkin or Morphie. You can check out Apple's pick of the Qi-certified wireless charging pads here.

It's also worth nothing that the Wireless Charging Pad works with both the 1st-generation and 2nd-generation AirPods. If you're planning to buy the older version, you'll find the best deals listed directly below.

Apple AirPods 1st-generation

Despite the release of the 2nd-gen and Pro models, you can still buy a pair of original AirPods online – and at a very attractive discount, too. We recommend that you splash out on the newer model since they feature Apple's latest H1 chip and noticeably better sound quality, but the AirPods (2016) are still an absolute marvel in terms of tech and performance. And for this price, they're a superb deal for iPhone users.

