The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are finally getting USB-C – but not a lot else

Apple has confirmed that its AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds will now come with a USB-C charging case, replacing the old case with a Lightning connector.

As revealed during the company’s annual Apple Event on 12 September, AirPods Pro 2 users will be able to get their hands on a USB-C charging case in the near future and we that that this new feature will carry over to future models, as we previously wished for. However, Apple has currently only confirmed the change for its AirPods 2.

The move was correctly rumoured to be on the cards for the last few months. The change was announced alongside the inclusion of USB-C on the iPhone 15, which was also unveiled at the same event.

The move follows pressure from EU regulators, Apple made the decision to move away from its proprietary Lightning connection to the standard USB-C connection, which is more widespread in most contemporary tech products.

This is potentially great news for consumers. As everyday devices continue to unify their connectivity, the fewer cables we're required to hoard means less material waste in the long run.

Sadly there was no other audio news or announcements at the event. Despite pre-event rumours Apple didn't so much as mention the AirPods Max 2, AirPods 4 or AirPods Lite during the iPhone 1 launch event.

Stay tuned for more details.

