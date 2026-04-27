The world of open earbuds is ever growing, with EarFun Clip 2 launching with a host of advanced features at a competitive price.

Open-style earbuds – which don't feature eartips that burrow into your ear, so you can always aware of your surroundings – come in a variety of designs. The EarFun Clip 2 follows the design blueprint laid out by Huawei FreeClip 2: a clip-on style with a flexible band connecting the two main parts of each earbud.

One of these units houses the 12mm dual-magnetic titanium composite speaker driver; the other sits behind your ear for balance, and houses the controls and other features.

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EarFun says the Clip 2 is based on extensive real-world testing, with the lightweight buds weighing 5.5g and designed to clip on various ear shapes for a comfortable fit. The design aims to “eliminate” fatigue and not apply undue pressure over long listening hours, which should allow “users to seamlessly integrate them into their daily routines”.

The titanium drivers are “expertly tuned” and, combined with the brand’s BassSurge tech, aim to deliver “deep, resonant bass and crystal-clear highs across a wide spectrum”.

Bluetooth 6.0 is on board, with the Clip 2 also supporting the hi-res LDAC codec. The earbuds’ Spatial Stage technology, Theater mode and low-latency mode aim to offer immersive listening experiences when you are watching movies or gaming.

(Image credit: EarFun)

While there is no active noise-cancellation in this open design, there are four mics onboard with an AI-powered environmental noise-cancellation system that ensures voice calls come through clearly.

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Battery life is impressive, with 11 hours on a single charge; this extends to 40 hours in total with the USB-C charging case. In comparison, the Huawei FreeClip 2 offers nine and 38 hours respectively.

Other useful features include Google Fast Pair, multipoint connection for switching between two connected devices seamlessly, and an IP55 rating that means the buds should withstand a sweaty workout and rainy weather.

These open earbuds also offer a nifty AI-powered translation feature, which promises to translate over 100 languages in real time. You can access these language settings in the accompanying EarFun Audio App, through which you can also adjust the on-bud controls and fine-tune the EQ settings to your liking.

The EarFun Clip 2 are available now in black or white finishes for £70 / $80. That’s quite competitive for clip-on open earbuds, with the rival Huawei FreeClip 2 earning four stars for their comfortable and well-balanced sound at £180.

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