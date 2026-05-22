Soundcore's new wireless earbuds officially have the world's clearest calls, according to the Guinness World Records
The Liberty 5 Pro and Pro Max are mid-priced buds with clear ambition
Call quality is often overlooked in a pair of wireless earbuds, but not by us – we include it as part of our thorough testing process. And Soundcore's two new pairs could be some of the best performing yet, if the official accreditation is anything to go by.
The Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Max earbuds have been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world's clearest earbuds for calls.
This is made possible by parent company Anker's new Thus AI chip. This uses a 10-sensor matrix with eight mics for capturing noise and two bone conduction sensors to detect skull vibrations so that the voice can be captured and transmitted. This helps separate the caller's voice from background noise, making for "whisper-clear" calls even in noisy environments.
We're promised more advanced active noise cancellation, too. Both pairs offer "up to 2x deeper" noise cancellation than the Liberty 4 Pro. Soundcore claims that the 'buds process audio data up to 384,000 times per second to monitor for both external and in-ear sounds, against which they can adjust the noise cancellation curve accordingly. So as you pass from loud to quiet environments, the impact on your music listening should be minimal.
There's a transparency mode for hearing your surroundings, and an Easy Chat mode for brief interactions – ordering a drink, say – before resuming playback.
Of course, we're most interested in how these wireless earbuds sound, and here Soundcore offers a personalised listening profile courtesy of its HearID 5.0 tech. This gives you the same kind of hearing test that's common to wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro 3 and Sony WF-1000XM6, and produces a personalised EQ profile based on the results.
The buds also support the higher-quality LDAC codec, and uses an AI Sound Enhancement system that fills in detail that's lost during Bluetooth compression.
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Voice controls are onboard, letting you speak to adjust volume, skip tracks, take or hang up on calls and change the noise cancellation mode.
The cases are pretty smart, too. Both models have small screens for access to certain settings (similar to the JBL Live Beam 3), though the Liberty 5 Max's is slightly bigger and uses an OLED display rather than the TFT LCD of the Liberty 5 Pro. The Max buds can also take notes during meetings – it'll generate a transcription, identifying speakers and produce action items. Both models can translate using AI, too.
You'll get 6.5 hours of use out of each pair, and a total of 28 hours battery life using the charging case. They both have Bluetooth Multipoint too, for connecting to two devices at once and seamlessly switching between them.
Both new Soundcore earbuds are available now. The Liberty 5 Pro are £150 / $170 (around AU$280) and the Liberty 5 Max cost £200 / $230 (around 380). The Pro come in blue, white, black or pink finishes, while the Max are available in black or gold.
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Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
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