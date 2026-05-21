Dali's premium all-in-one system promises hi-fi-level performance in any place, and in any position

Dali has announced its new all-in-one wireless system, the Vega.

Cut from a similar cloth as the likes of the Naim Mu-so 2, Ruark Audio R410 and Cambridge Audio Evo One, the Vega one houses amplification, drive units and music streaming in a single box, with Dali billing its latest model as an "audio system built for those who want the best possible sound without the complexity of a hi-fi setup".

The Vega boasts 400 watts of amplification delivered across eight channels, with drivers including an ultra-light 25mm soft dome tweeter alongside midrange and bass units arranged in a back-to-back configuration to reduce cabinet resonance and deliver "room-filling sound with clarity and detail".

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Paper and wood fibre cones, alongside passive bass radiators and low loss surround drivers, also come together to create "a balanced sound with best in class low frequency performance".

To maximise its drivers' performance, the Vega uses 'Adaptive Stereo Enhancement' (ASE) technology, designed to create a wider, more expansive soundstage by automatically adapting to the incoming signal to deliver, says Dali, a panoramic effect that fills your listening space with ease.

Complementing ASE is 'Adaptive Orientation Adjustment' (AOA) tech, helping the speaker to adjust its output in real time for optimised stereo mapping and better spatial accuracy.

(Image credit: Dali)

That tech should come in particularly handy with the Vega, which has been designed to be placed in a variety of locations in a range of different ways. Not only can you position your all-in-one system horizontally on a given surface, but you can also mount it – either vertically or horizontally – on walls or corners via a set of removable wall brackets.

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The new Dali all-in-one system uses the BluOS streaming and multiroom audio system, the same platform used to power the likes of the Cyrus 40 ST music streamer and the NAD C 3050 and Roksan Attessa streaming amps.

The Vega offers HDMI ARC, RCA and optical inputs alongside a sub out, while Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Apple Airplay 2, not to mention standard Bluetooth, are also on the menu for your wireless streaming needs.

Externally, the Vega's body is constructed using a blend of wood, anodised aluminium and woven fabrics to create what Dali describes as a "refined, contemporary look", while a large volume wheel and an array of preset buttons are housed on the main unit.

The Dali Vega will be available this September in a Dark Oak or Natural Oak finish, priced at £2599 / $4500 / AU$4499 – a good deal more than the comparative Ruark Audio R410 (£1299 / $1699 / AU$2599) or Cambridge Audio Evo One (£1299 / $1499 / AU$2499).

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