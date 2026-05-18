Jamo invokes the spirit of "hygge" with lifestyle-friendly wireless speakers
Featuring fabric finishes, Auracast sharing and ambient lighting
Jamo is wasting no time establishing itself in varies speaker categories following its return under new ownership.
The Danish brand recently announced two premium ranges of Concert passive speakers, and has now launched a trio of lifestyle-friendly Bluetooth speakers.
The Jamo HYG range is inspired by the Danish concept of "hygge", which is all about creating warmth and comfort in the home. The range consists of three products – Flex, Flow and Reflect, with each "developed for the home, garden or your next adventure."
Starting with the top of the range, the HYG Flex is a wireless speaker with a cylindrical silhouette, and promises "powerful, room-filling sound." It features dual angled 25mm tweeters and a 12.7cm woofer, while Auracast connectivity means you can connect compatible Jamo speakers for a stereo pair, or for a multi-room system around the house.
It features Bluetooth streaming and a 3.5mm auxiliary input, and boasts 15 hours if going battery-powered. The Flex also features a built-in ambient light base with adjustable brightness.
Next is the portable HYG Flow, which is designed more for outdoor listening. The compact unit boasts 27 hours of playback, is made with durable materials including a "nano-coated water resistant fabric" and has an IPX7 waterproof rating.
It features Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity with Auracast support, and has a carry handle too. Internally, it has dual full-range 38mm drivers and twin passive radiators that aim to deliver "balanced stereo sound tuned specifically for vocal clarity and long listening sessions", especially for audiobooks and radio stations.
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And finally, the HYG Reflect is a bedside clock radio with Bluetooth streaming (but not Auracast) and has ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, USB-C charging port, and alarm clock features.
All three Jamo HYG products will be available from July, with the Flex costing £239 / $279, the Flow is set to cost £109 / $129, and the Reflect is priced at £129 / $149.
The Flex and Reflect speakers available in dark grey and light grey finishes, while the portable Flow speaker will be available in additional colours of Summer Bloom, Sand Dune, Red Oxide and Sage Green.
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Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.
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