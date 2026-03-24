Denon has refreshed its Home multi-room system with three new wireless speakers.

The Denon Home 200, 400 and 600 are firmly gunning for the Sonos Era 100, Era 300 and Sonos Five, respectively, and all run on the same HEOS system as the previous Denon Home speakers (as reviewed by our Australian offshoot).

This means you can connect them with other HEOS compatible speakers to create a multi-room setup, should you so choose. All three speakers also support hi-res audio and Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound.

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Denon is making a song and dance about the new Home speakers feeling like part of the home. Their designs were chosen with this in mind: each uses seamless woven fabrics, precision anodised aluminium, smooth touch finishes, soft silicon and "simple geometric forms" to help them look like part of the furniture. They're meant to look more like a piece of soft furnishing than a cold, metallic tech product.

The Denon Home 200 is the smallest of the new speakers. (Image credit: Denon)

The Denon Home 200 is the baby of the bunch. It has three drivers and amps to deliver "natural, room‑filling sound with a spaciousness that feels larger than its size."

It's joined by the Home 400, which doubles the number of drivers and amps to six apiece. It also adds upfiring drivers for a greater sense of dimensionality for more immersive listening (especially when using Dolby Atmos).

The biggest of the three is the Denon Home 600, which has dual opposing 6.5-inch woofers, plus an array of tweeters, midrange and upfiring drivers. It promises "deep, authoritative bass".

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All three models have touch controls, wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as USB-C and aux inputs.

The Denon Home 400 is the middle child of the range. (Image credit: Denon)

The HEOS platform is supported by certain Marantz products too, and it means you can connect this new system with the original Denon Home 150, 250 and 350 speakers. In all, you can connect up to 64 HEOS devices across 32 zones.

HEOS supports hi-res music streaming services too, like Tidal, Amazon Music Unlimited and Qobuz.

The Denon Home 600 is the biggest and most expensive of the three. (Image credit: Denon)

All three speakers are available now in both Stone and Charcoal colourways. The Denon Home 200 is £299 / $399 / AU$699, the Home 400 is £449 / $599 / AU$999 and the Home 600 is £599 / $799 / AU$1,499.

It's a welcome return for Denon Home, but it will have its work cut out to dethrone Sonos. We're putting the Denon Home speakers through their paces as we speak, and will have a full review ready as soon as possible.

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