When you think of multi-room wireless speakers, there's a good chance you think of Sonos. The US brand has been the de facto king of multi-room readiness for a good while now, building a reputation as much on its user-friendly ecosystem as its sonic prowess.

Things might, might, be about to change. Sonos has endured a rocky past few years, with the brand's disastrous app relaunch ultimately leading to the resignation of its then-CEO, Patrick Spence, in 2025.

That tricky period has opened the door to Denon and its revamped Home 2 series of multi-room wireless speakers. Denon's original Home range launched over five years ago, so now seems to be the perfect time for Denon to give its multi-room speaker series a new lease of life.

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To get an idea as to whether the revamped range is worthy of taking the multi-room crown, we headed to London for the grand unveiling of the Home 2 series of wireless speakers and to sample the entire range for ourselves.

Denon Home 2 range overview

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Denon's new Home 2 range consists of three models: the compact Home 200 (£299 / $399 / €349), the mid-sized Home 400 (£449 / $599 / €499) and the biggest and most expensive of the lot, the flagship Home 600 (£599 / $799 / €699).

Denon's watchwords in terms of actual use are focused on flexibility and customer control. The entire range runs on Denon's 'HEOS' multi-room platform, which hosts all the popular streaming services and whereby users can stream sound directly between their speakers, AV receivers and even compatible soundbars.

Via the app, you're able to tinker with your multi-room wireless audio set-up and manage the various components therein, all while accessing services such as Tidal, Qobuz and Spotify in their Connect forms. The Home 2 speaker series promises hi-res audio support up to 24-bit/192kHz alongside DSD128, while Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 are also on the menu.

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For wired connectivity, all three speakers also features 3.5mm and USB-C inputs.

All three speakers are compatible with Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio tracks, either natively or via upsampling. You can even adjust the height and breadth of the speaker's output in the HEOS app when listening to spatial audio tracks, depending on your listening environment and what you want from your speakers' sonic output.

A lot of ways to enjoy Denon's new range of wireless wonders, then, but all the fancy tricks and features in the world mean little if that all-important question isn't met with satisfactory acclaim: how does the Denon Home 2 series actually sound?

We had a preview of the three speakers at the demo to get a first impression...

Denon Home 200

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Standing around as tall as the more affordable Sonos Era 100 (originally £249 / $249 / AU$399) and looking rather attractive thanks to a smooth cylindrical form and chic metal base, the Home 200 is billed as a "compact yet powerful" contender.

It features twin 25mm tweeters and a single 10cm woofer. The Home 200 is capable of stereo output thanks to that twin tweeter array handling left and right signals, distinguishing itself from the mono output of its spiritual predecessor, the Home 150. If you like, you can pair two Home 200s together for what Denon describes as "a high-fidelity stereo soundstage".

That trio of drive units is complemented by three built-in amplifiers and 65 watts of total power, and certainly appears capable of helping the compact Home 200 punch above its weight. During our demo, a Tidal stream of Nora Jones' Come Away With Me sounds bold and emotive through the Home 200, with the speaker providing ample body to Jones' vocals and the twangy guitar noodling away beneath.

A Dolby Atmos mix of Ed Sheeran's Shivers, meanwhile, gives the speaker a chance to showcase its rhythmic capabilities, bringing a decent amount of punch and power to the snappy underpinnings of the Ipswich crooner's upbeat arrangement.

The compact Home 200 appears to make a solid impression with its meaty and confident sound. Of course, we would need more dedicated time to assess whether the Home 200 is as dynamically engaging as its Sonos Era 100 or Apple HomePod 2 rivals, or if it is capable of dealing with more complex or layered tunes to really stretch the limits of its abilities.

Still, in the time given, we're struck by how composed and confident the smallest member of the new range sounds, ably filling the hotel demo space with ample helpings of assertive, but rarely shouty, audio goodness.

Denon Home 400

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It's time to step things up a gear, with our listening switching to the more sizeable Home 400. A bulkier, larger specimen, the Home 400 packs a six-driver array fed by 90 watts of total power, with each drive unit powered by its own dedicated amplifier.

We're back playing Ed Sheeran's Shivers, discerning that this speaker, thanks to its more omnidirectional driver array and larger size, sounds more open and spacious.

When our demo team make tweaks to the sound via the HEOS app, adjusting the sliders to grant more width and height as appropriate, it's easy to discern the resultant changes in the speakers' sonic output.

The Denon Home 400 has a Spatial Audio width selector thanks to angled up-firing speakers, as well as a height extender when playing Dolby Atmos tracks, and can even be used as a rear channel with a compatible Denon HEOS soundbar.

The Home 400 is more open and provides a greater sense of space between instruments, but just occasionally, we discern vocals can sound a little recessed, be it on Shiver or via a Dolby Atmos mix of The Doors' Riders On The Storm, although that may be due to tinkering with the digital signal processing to achieve those fancy spatial effects.

Still, it will be interesting to pit the speaker’s spatial audio talents against rivals such as the Sonos Era 300.

Instruments, voices and sonic effects seem to be more carefully placed across a more three-dimensional soundstage, granting a more atmospheric feel to The Doors' infamously moody classic. We would need a longer, more dedicated listen to make final judgements, but our first impressions are broadly positive with the Home 2's middle speaker.

Denon Home 600

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

At £599 / $799 / €699, the Home 600 is the most expensive of the speaker trio by some distance.

The Home 600 sounds the most cohesive and wide ranging in our demo, in part thanks to its eight-driver array and 170 watts of total power. Each driver has its own dedicated amplifier, with twin 6.35cm upwards firing units to give a great sense of scale and dimensionality to the sizeable speaker.

Like its siblings, you can stereo pair the flagship unit with another Home 600, though given its larger size, that does feel a bit like sonic overkill. Plus, you'll be paying around £1200 / $1600 / €1400 for the privilege.

This is a speaker that appears to go big on power and scale. Riders On The Storm comes across as atmospheric and imposing as Jim Morrison sings ominously that "there's a killer on the road", yet rarely do we feel that the iconic frontman's moody delivery is being lost amid this grander, more cinematic canvas.

We give Shiver another listen to get a proper full-range comparison, and thanks to its larger sonic scale and size, we discern more space between instruments and textures, underpinned by a fairly punchy and propulsive lower-end that seems to keep itself reasonably in-check.

We sense solid variations in dynamics, too, though we'd love to put the Home 600 up against its competitors at this price to discover its true sonic mettle.

During our demo listen, Chris Stapleton's Death Row gives the Home 600 a further chance to flex its musical muscles, with the speakers' pleasing blend of punch and spaciousness adding a more cinematic feeling to the track than its smaller sublings can muster.

It's an enjoyable rendition of Death Row, though do we hear just a touch of hardness in that twanging, southern-fried guitar the more we listen? This is a large unit playing loudly in a small room, so perhaps a little leeway can be afforded to the Home 600.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, more testing time in our own controlled listening rooms might well be needed before we can make any concrete assessments.

Does Denon have Sonos sweating?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

On the face of it, there's huge potential appeal to Denon's revamped range of multi-room wireless speakers.

The three new members of the new Denon Home 2 series appear to be nicely made, well-designed and crammed full of features to facilitate their readiness as flexible wireless speakers built for modern home listening. The HEOS platform could potentially give Sonos – a company which has built a reputation on user accessibility and multi-room streaming – a few restless nights.

Sonic prowess have to follow what appear to be some impressive on-paper credentials, but if Denon can deliver its lofty promise of "superior audio performance", it could emerge as a viable alternative to Sonos's established range.

We've heard hints of the new range's audio performance in our brief preview demo, but naturally will need our own review samples and days of rigorous testing to reach final verdicts. For now, we remain cautiously optimistic that Denon might pose a serious contender in the multi-room wireless speaker market.

Your move, Sonos.

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