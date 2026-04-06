Tribit has announced the sequel to one of our favourite budget Bluetooth speakers of the last few years.

Acting as the successor to the rugged, compact and sonically talented Stormbox Micro 2, the new Stormbox Micro 3 teases improved sound, a tougher build and a host of upgraded features from a speaker built for "outdoor enthusiasts and everyday listeners alike".

The new model boasts 13 watts of power driving a 48mm driver and dual coaxial passive radiators, delivering what Tribit describes as "crisp clarity and deep, punchy bass". The speaker's 'XBass' feature, meanwhile, aims to enhance low-frequency reproduction for "a fuller, more immersive listening experience".

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The StormBox Micro 3 offers up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, while a quick 15-minute charge will offer up to three hours of playback in a pinch. Charging goes the other way, too: you can use the Micro 3 to juice up your portable device, such as your smartphone, via USB-C.

A two-in-one mounting system lets users strap the speaker securely to backpacks or bike handlebars for when you're out and about, or snap it magnetically onto cars, lockers or other metallic surfaces.

(Image credit: Tribit)

A built-in microphone is available for hands-free calling and voice assistant control, while 'True Wireless Stereo (TWS)' lets you connect two Stormbox Micro 3 speakers together for a more immersive stereo experience.

Tribit's latest offering boasts an IP68 water and dustproof certification, seeing it keep up with the similarly high-end certifications of JBL's latest raft of Bluetooth speakers, such as the five-star Flip 7. That should mean it's capable of being immersed in water for around 30 minutes without feeling the effects.

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To manage your compact Bluetooth companion, you'll want access to the Tribit app, wherein, among other things, you'll find a nine-band EQ for tinkering with your sound to your preferences.

The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is available now, priced at £63 / $65 /€65. At that price, it's a bit more expensive than the five-star JBL Go 4 (currently £25 / $40) and a little less than the Award-winning JBL Flip 7 (currently £100 / $110 / AU$170).

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