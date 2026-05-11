Pixar's latest flick is coming to 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos – and it's a great way to show off your home cinema system

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It's dam good

Hoppers 4K Blu-ray on a red/orange background.
(Image credit: Disney Pixar)

When I first saw the trailer for Pixar's Hoppers, I can't say I had the highest hopes. Animated movie releases have been somewhat oversaturated with talking animals in the last year, from GOAT to Zootopia 2, so I was worried it would go by the numbers and fail to make much of a punch.

But I was wrong, and I've never been happier to say that. Hoppers is a surprising delight, offering laugh-out-loud moments but also that trademark emotional core that we have come to expect from Pixar.

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Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

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