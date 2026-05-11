Pixar's latest flick is coming to 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos – and it's a great way to show off your home cinema system

When I first saw the trailer for Pixar's Hoppers, I can't say I had the highest hopes. Animated movie releases have been somewhat oversaturated with talking animals in the last year, from GOAT to Zootopia 2, so I was worried it would go by the numbers and fail to make much of a punch.

But I was wrong, and I've never been happier to say that. Hoppers is a surprising delight, offering laugh-out-loud moments but also that trademark emotional core that we have come to expect from Pixar.

The film follows young activist Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda), who is fighting the destruction of her local woodland by the town's seemingly heartless mayor. When she comes across a technology to transfer her mind into the body of a robotic beaver, Mabel must team up with the forest inhabitants to save their home.

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If you are looking to add the disc to your collection or want to watch it with the best picture and sound quality, then there is good news. There is a limited edition 4K Blu-ray release of Hoppers coming in June, complete with Dolby Atmos audio.

We have yet to use the film as a test disc, but judging from its performance in the cinema, it should be a great film to show off your screen's capabilities. The rich, bright colours of the forest, with the right system, should look vibrant but still balanced. Plus, there is a lot of detail in each scene, from long shots featuring countless woodland critters in the background to close-ups that require each strand of fur to appear textured but not over-etched.

There are also plenty of action scenes that should give your audio system a chance to shine. When Mabel sneakily boosts her consciousness into the beaver bot, for instance, she evades the grasp of scientists by leaping around the lab. That shows your TV's Dolby Atmos offerings, as the clattering of equipment and frantic voices move all around the soundfield.

You can pre-order the 4K Blu-ray from HMV or Amazon now. The film will also be released on Disney+, but there is no specific release date just yet.

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