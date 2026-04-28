If you are looking for a 4K projector with a small footprint, you’ll be greeted with oodles of options with a simple Google search. Those range from entry-level models to premium products with eye-boggling price tags.

And there is a new entry to the 4K market from Chinese projector brand JMGO: the N3 Ultimate.

What has particularly piqued our interest in this model? Well, the brand claims it offers the “world’s first three-in-one integrated optical system”. That includes a four-way lens shift, wide-range optical zoom, and a smart gimbal, all wrapped into one product.

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In theory, that should let you adjust the image’s placement without moving the projector itself in an effort to reduce the “traditional constraints of placement, angle, and setup complexity”.

The N3 Ultimate also has a memory function, which can recall different settings for different walls. It remembers the ideal screen size, image optimisation settings and your favoured streaming app depending on where you are projecting.

It supports Dolby Vision HDR and, in terms of sound, Dolby Audio is available for an “immersive viewing experience”. For gamers, there is a low latency of 1ms and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz with support for variable refresh rate.

We don't have the UK or Australian pricing yet, but in the US, the projector comes in at $2999 (around £2222 / AU$4185). That pits it against the Xgimi Horizon 20 Max, which comes in a little cheaper at £2599 / $2699 / AU$4950.

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In our review, we gave the Xgimi 4K projector four stars for its strong, adaptive picture and tactile design. Its brightness levels also impressed, with a claimed peak brightness of 5700 ISO lumens. That’s one of the highest figures we have seen at this level, but the JMGO model is claimed to go slightly higher with 5800 ISO lumens.

We have yet to get the new model into our test room, but its high claimed brightness levels and smart adjustments could make it a strong competitor in the category.

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