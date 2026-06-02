Topping’s new affordable DAC fits a whole lot of tech into its compact design

Chinese audio brand Topping has announced its new budget E50 II digital-to-analogue converter, promising “class-leading performance” for just £199 / $189.

Compact in size, at just 129x41x155mm (WxHxD), the new DAC can also work as a digital preamplifier. It can be connected to power amps and active speakers as well as integrated amps and headphone amps, although no onboard headphone amp is included with this model.

Inputs include USB-C, coaxial and optical, and those of you using Bluetooth streaming will be pleased to hear that this DAC supports higher-quality codecs such as LDAC, aptX Adaptive and aptX HD. An analogue output stage offers a choice of single-ended stereo RCA and twin balanced 6.35mm sockets, one for each channel. If required, both sets of outputs can be used simultaneously to feed two systems at once.

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The E50 II can work in two modes. It can be used as a dedicated DAC to feed a preamplifier or integrated power amplifier, or as a digital preamp driving a pair of active speakers or a separate power amp.

(Image credit: Topping)

If you have a wide range of music files in different formats, this unit could serve you well. The DAC is capable of handling high-resolution PCM music files up to 32-bit/768kHz, alongside DSD512.

Take a look inside, and you will find AKM’s new generation AK4497S chip, which Topping promises will make you feel “as if you were there” when listening to music. Topping’s engineers have worked hard to reduce jitter levels (digital timing errors) and to optimise the dynamic range, which is claimed to be an impressive 131dB.

Unusually, the E50 II can also be controlled by a dedicated app, which is available for iOS and Android devices. This allows you to control playback, adjust volume, switch inputs, and implement digital filters alongside a ten-band parametric equaliser.

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But those who prefer good old fashioned hardware need not fret: a remote control handset and integrated touch controls have been included for simple operation. Traditionalists will also no doubt be pleased with the E50 II’s retro design, which houses a simple digital-clock-style OLED display inside a compact aluminium enclosure.

The Topping E50 II DAC is available to buy now from selected retailers in a choice of black, silver or white.

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