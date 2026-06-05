The sequel to iFi’s five-star portable DAC is smaller with less distortion, and has wireless updates

Progress really is amazing. Just two years after we awarded five stars to the iFi Go Link Max DAC, iFi has launched a sequel that is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, and with lower distortion to boot.

The iFi Go Link 2 Max is again a highly pocketable portable DAC for listening on the go. But this model can receive over-the-air updates via the iFi Nexis app, though these are available only to Android users at the moment.

The app also has two digital filters – hybrid and linear – so you can tweak the sound profile to your exact taste.