iFi's Zen Air range launched in 2022 with the aim of making high-performance audio more accessible – it comprised stripped-back versions of the firm’s Zen range of products with a lower price and wider appeal. Now it has been refreshed with three sequel products landing: the Zen Air Phono 2, Zen Air DAC 2 and Zen Air Blue 2.

Here’s what’s new.

The iFi Zen Air Phono 2. (Image credit: iFi)

The Zen Air Phono 2 (above) aims to capitalise on the ever-growing market for vinyl. It's an entry-level phono stage that promises a big improvement on the built-in phono stages you get in record players and amplifiers.

Article continues below

It uses iFi's proprietary subsonic filter to compensate for record warp without removing anything or introducing unwanted audio artefacts. It has selectable gain modes for moving magnet (MM) and moving coil (MC) cartridges.

It uses iFi’s RIAA playback curve to deliver “true, accurate music playback” that promises to be as the musician intended.

iFi claims the noise floor is super silent, with an equivalent input noise of -151dBV that reveals more details within the recording. This is helped by a high-current power-supply which is isolated from the amplification stage.

The symmetrical channel layout claims to deliver lower crosstalk and improved channel separation.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next up is the Zen Air DAC 2 , which is pictured atop this story. It’s a desktop DAC and amp with a midnight blue casing. It offers a more premium look and feel over the original Zen Air DAC, claims to bring more expression with the headphone listening experience, and has a newly selected DAC.

iFi says it chose the Cirrus Logic DAC for the way it presents detail naturally without sounding forced or analytical. This DAC has previously been found in iFi’s portable devices, but this is its first use in an iFi home device.

The promise is gains in clarity, dynamics and distortion.

The balanced 4.4mm headphone out is also new, and has trickled down from the more premium Zen series. It should reduce noise and crosstalk, and unlock a more spacious, separated sound, as well as claiming to deliver up to 300 per cent more headphone drive than its predecessor.

XBass+ is also on board to add extra oomph to the low end, while PowerMatch unlocks an extra 6dB of gain for hard-to-drive headphones.

As well as the new finish, it has a new power button for more control over when and how it’s used in your system.

The iFi Zen Air Blue 2. (Image credit: iFi)

Finally, the Zen Air Blue 2, a Bluetooth receiver that brings lossless audio wirelessly to your hi-fi. But thanks to its 5-12V compatibility, it can work in cars, boats and other vehicles as well as in the home.

Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Lossless allows for bitrates of up to 1200kbps.

Inside is iFi’s three-stage Bluetooth design, with each stage receiving a dedicated component. Bluetooth reception is taken care of by a Qualcomm QCC3095 chipset, an ESS Sabre DAC handles signal conversion, while custom op-amps are on amplification duties.

As well as aptX Lossless, it plays nice with the LDAC format, and the standard SBC and AAC codecs.

All three devices are available now, and cost £129 / $129 (around AU$244).

MORE:

What are the best Bluetooth codecs? All is revealed

The best DACs you can buy

And the best phono stages around