McIntosh launches a vacuum tube integrated amp fit for the modern age

Vacuum tube amplifiers have long been central to McIntosh's approach to high-end audio, but it hasn't launched an integrated model in over a decade. Until now – meet the MA2375, a vacuum tube integrated amp fit for the modern day.

It combines a fully analogue vacuum tube preamplifier and power amplifier in a single component, and offers 75 watts per channel. Along with McIntosh Unity Coupled Circuit Output Transformers, it's capable of providing consistent performance across a range of 4-, 8- or 16-ohm speakers.

You know it's a McIntosh just from looking at it, thanks to the polished stainless steel chassis, visible tube illumination and of course those signature blue watt meters. (The fact it bears a striking McIntosh logo in the company's green also helps.)

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The built-in Power Guard Screen Grid Sensor (SGS) tech and Sentry Monitor fuse-less protection should ensure it runs for years to come. And its range of analogue and digital ports (including a configurable phono input, subwoofer and preamplifier outputs, Data Ports and an RS232 control port) means it'll play nice with both traditional and modern setups alike.

The MA2375 also has a 5-band analogue equaliser, four KT88 output tubes and four 12AT7 driver tubes, and two 12AX7A and two 12AT7 preamp tubes. The speaker binding posts are gold-plated Solid Cinch, while the Headphone Crossfeed Director (HXD) helps it drive more demanding headphones.

The MA2375 is out now, and costs £16,900 (around $23,000 / AU$32,000).

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